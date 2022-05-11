Jinan, China rolls out policies and services to create an international, business-friendly environment

The city is home to 1.45 million market entities

The business environment of a city is its calling card to the outside world. In recent years, Shandong province's capital of Jinan, commonly known throughout China as the 'City of Springs', has pulled out all the stops to create an attractive and appealing market environment featuring fair competition, an efficient and clean government, a fair and transparent legal system supported by business-friendly policies, alongside a cultural environment that is open and inclusive. The goal of the effort is to constantly stimulate the creative vitality of the city's more than 1.45 million entities engaged in some form of trade or business.

On August 2, 2021, the city's government formally inaugurated the Jinan Enterprise Service Center, the first municipal enterprise service center in a Chinese provincial capital. Since opening, the center has provided businesses with a one-stop service package covering the whole of the industry chain, effectively solving problems such as service resource fragmentation.

The government of Jinan issued the Implementation Plan for Building a First-class Business Environment and established a 24-hour online service platform for government affairs as part of the effort to create an efficient, easy-to-navigate business-friendly environment. In addition, the government has rolled out several bold reforms, one of which integrated several enterprise-related service resources, while another led to the launch of a hotline that provides assistance to businesses and a third that streamlined the government approval process, with the result that 99.3% of all government service items can now be handled online.

The vastly enhanced business environment has made the city much more attractive to companies seeking to invest or locate their operations in China. Jinan has received investment from or been chosen as a site for their Chinese operations by several Fortune Global 500 companies, among them, Microsoft and Sumitomo. Last year, the city's demand for talented professionals grew by 10.24%, the most of any city in Shandong province.

In 2021, Jinan was awarded the Benchmark City for International Business Environment in China and was ranked 5th across China in terms of having a fair government environment. In a nationwide taxpayer satisfaction survey, among all sub-provincial cities and provincial capitals, Jinan ranked first while coming in 9th for its business environment.

