Jina AI Shapes Future of Search as CB Insights Names it in 100 Most Innovative AI Startups for Second Year Running

Upon being named on the AI 100 list, Dr. Han Xiao, Founder and CEO of Jina AI said, "We believe in two things: Firstly, neural search will transform traditional search as the main way of comprehending data. Secondly, such technology will serve as infrastructure for high-level data intelligence and thus must be built openly and collaboratively. We are here to make that future a reality."

Jina AI fully embraces the open-source community and offers seven popular open-source projects on GitHub with 28K stars in total.

Jina AI's open-source ecosystem empowers cross-modal search capability for Wordlift , enabling text-to-image cross-modal search. Likewise, Yahaha realizes 3D mesh search with Jina AI where data can be retrieved by converting 3D models into vector representations through the open-source ecosystem.

Myntor.io , New York based online education startup, expanded its product Bumblebee's conversational capability by using Jina, enabling a stochastic approach to delivering real-time feedback to help students learn faster. "With this approach, we've been able to deliver feedback 10 times faster than a live instructor and increase course completion rates three-fold, enabling Myntor to build highly interactive online courses that are faster and more comprehensive than live instruction," said the Founder & CEO Nathan Poon.

Since its founding in 2020, a variety of new open-source products are being developed by Jina AI to enhance the neural search ecosystem and improve developers' experience:

DocArray — The data structure for unstructured data.

— The data structure for unstructured data. Jina — Cloud-native neural search framework for any kind of data

— Cloud-native neural search framework for any kind of data Hub — A marketplace for sharing and discovering reusable building blocks for neural search applications

— A marketplace for sharing and discovering reusable building blocks for neural search applications Finetuner — Finetuning any deep neural network for better embeddings on neural search tasks

— Finetuning any deep neural network for better embeddings on neural search tasks NOW —A no-code solution for bootstrapping your image search case in minutes

—A no-code solution for bootstrapping your image search case in minutes CLIP-as-service — Embed images and sentences into fixed-length vectors with CLIP

— Embed images and sentences into fixed-length vectors with CLIP JCloud — Simplify deploying and managing Jina projects on Jina Cloud

