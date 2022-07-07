Jigsaw Moves to Future-Proof Their Business by Deploying Mercaux's Next-Generation In-Store Experience and Checkout Platform

Jigsaw CEO, Beth Butterwick, commented, "The next 12 months are critical for Jigsaw in our ambitions to become a next generation retailer with aspirations to connect our online and offline worlds. I have experienced first-hand the impact that deploying Next Generation solutions can have on the customer experience in-store, so it was an easy decision to work with Mercaux once again."

Olga Kotsur, CEO of Mercaux, added: "It's fantastic to be working alongside Beth and her team as we look to support Jigsaw in their digital transformation aspirations. Jigsaw's vision to digitise their stores is future-proofing them for how customers will expect to interact with the store, across the entire journey: from product discovery through to checkout. We're delighted to be chosen as one of their major Next-Gen In-store partners and look forward to delivering upon the transformation roadmap in the weeks and months to come."

Mercaux is a Next Generation In-Store Experience, Universal Basket and Checkout Platform.

The Experience layer redefines how customers interact with the physical store, through assisted selling and self-service solutions. Universal Baskets are created from these solutions that follow the customer wherever they continue their omnichannel experience. Next-Gen Checkout allows customers to complete the transaction anywhere, using any payment method. Mercaux is a member of the MACH Alliance where a thorough business and technical due diligence of Mercaux's platform to ensure that MACH philosophies, principles and architectures are adhered to.

When clients adopt digital tools in their stores, they typically go live in 2-4 weeks with the initial solutions and see an increase in conversion, loyalty and units per transaction (UPT). On average they experience a sales uplift of 8% and 5x+ ROI.

