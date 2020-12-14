Jiangsu Guoqiang Listed on China's Top 500 Private Enterprises for 17 Years, being the Only PV Mounting Structure Supplier on the List

LIYANG, China, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, All China Federation Of Industry And Commerce (Hereinafter as ACFIC) released a list of China's Top 500 Private Enterprises for 2020. Jiangsu Guoqiang Galvanization Industrial Company (Hereinafter as JSGQ) was again on this list for the 17th consecutive year, being the only solar mounting structure enterprise on it. In the face of challenging 2020, it has not only maintained the Top 500 position, but also created the historical best annual sales of 20 billion yuan in this year, achieving continuous growth against hard time.

What has JSGQ done right to make all of this happen?

Multi-industrial Distribution

As a prominent company of China's galvanized steel industry, JSGQ's main business covers 3 areas: traffic safety protection, building materials and new energy. It ranges from infrastructure and traditional building materials to new energy with rapid development. The annual capacity of hot-dip galvanization has reached 3 million tons. In many areas it has been in the first echelon with rapid layout and development. Troika goes hand in hand and makes the historical breakthrough of 20 billion yuan.

Joint Production and Research Cooperation, Intelligent Manufacturing Upgrade, and High Standard Testing Standard Introduction

JSGQ cooperates with SCUT, the only university with galvanized anti-corrosion profession, and improve the quality of galvanized products. The largest investment has been in the intelligent and iterative upgrade of production lines. It imports the advanced intelligent robot technology to improve the efficiency and quality. It also introduces authoritative third-party test standards for the factory to ensure the quality of raw materials and products. By doing so, it can improve worldwide customer satisfactions.

Global layout

JSGQ's hot-dip galvanized products are exported to such country markets as USA, India, Netherlands, Australia, UAE and Korea, establishing a long-term business relationship with local clients. So far, it has set up branch office in Australia and plans to set up subsidiaries and offices in country markets such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Europe, in hopes of promoting China's superior galvanized products overseas. Its Varieties of products can be applied to different areas, such as new energy, military, railway, building, petroleum, electric power telecommunication and rail traffic.

