JFOODO Japanese Sake Pop Up to Launch in London Throughout October in Celebration of World Sake Day Today, 1st October 2019

Pop Up Tasting Menus with Sake and Seafood this October 2019

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center (hereafter JFOODO) is delighted to announce an exciting London pop-up celebrating Sake & Seafood in October. World Sake Day on the 1st October announces the start of this exciting month of Sake. Starting from October 24th for an exclusive 3 days, JFOODO are collaborating with London's iconic seafood restaurant, The Oystermen Seafood Bar & Kitchen. Taking place in POPUP restaurant "Restaurant Paired", in Shoreditch, JFOODO and The Oystermen will celebrate Japanese Sake as the best alcoholic beverage to enhance the taste of seafood by offering a new pairing menu.

JFOODO hopes to break the stereotype "seafood goes well with white wine" and instead wants to encourage the pairing of Japanese sake with seafood instead. Sake is both a beverage and an expression of Japanese identity. It embodies craftsmanship, innovation and versatility.

Escape the Ordinary

Through their three-day POPUP, JFOODO in collaboration with The Oystermen is proud to offer visitors the chance to 'Escape the Ordinary' through the 'fresh harmony of Seafood and Sake'. Throughout the three day pop up, Japanese Sake Sommelier and Sake Expert will be inviting the public to experience a selection of authentic Japanese sakes alongside an expertly paired seafood tasting menu. This pop-up will also offer the opportunity to learn the etiquette and history behind sake tasting.

World Sake Day – 1st October 2019

World Sake Day or "Nihonshu no Hi" is a significant day on the Japanese calendar. The celebrations are held annually on 1 October as the beginning of the 10th month signifies sake's 'New Year's Day.' This tradition started in 1978 and has become a day that Japanese people look forward to because it not only recognises sake and its contributions to Japanese culture but commemorates its history and numerous skilled brewers. World Sake Day was declared and recognised by the Japan Sake Brewers Association.

For more information visit: https://foodandsake.com/uk/ or https://thescienceoftaste.economist.com/the-science-and-passion-of-seafood-and-sake/

Event Opening Day: 24th-26th October

Address: 46 Great Eastern Street London, EC2A 3EP

For bookings visit: https://oystermen.co.uk/book-now/

