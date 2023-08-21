Jevgenijs "The Hurricane" Aleksejevs Sweeps Past French Challenger To Maintain Undefeated Record

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On a balmy August 5th evening at the World Holiday Resort in Benalmadena on the Costa del Sol, Jevegenijs "The Hurricane" Aleksejevs lived up to his nickname as he rained down punches on a helpless Dimitri Trenel to boost his pro-boxing record to 14-0 and rise up the rankings in the Welterweight division.

Aleksejevs Had Too Much Quality For Trenel

Bristling with confidence, Aleksejevs used his extensive reach advantage and superior technical skills from the moment the bell went in the first round.

His right uppercut and left hook combination proved the scourge of Trenel, who suffered three knockdowns during the fight before the referee mercifully ended proceedings.

At the end of the contest, the judges scored the fight 10/9, 10/8, 20/17, all in favour of Aleksejevs, confirming his dominance on the cards.

Aleksejevs Delighted With Performance

Post-fight, Aleksejevs felt his strategy paid off.

"The goal for the fight was to execute a technical battle. I wanted to feel out the distance with the opponent for the first two rounds by throwing the jab and working the body, picking him off on the counterattack."

First Victory On The Cards for SEOBROTHERS Sponsors

SEOBROTHERS, the powerhouse behind Slotsjudge, announced its latest strategic partnership as the official sponsor of The Hurricane. This sponsorship represents a significant step in raising brand visibility within the dynamic world of boxing enthusiasts.

The company sees collaboration with The Hurricane as a testament to its commitment to the sports community and wholeheartedly believes in the high-energy competitive spirit that boxing embodies.

The Fight: A View From Aleksandra Andrishak, Editor in Chief at Slotsjudge

"We were so proud to see one of the newest members of the SEOBROTHERS team bring home such a convincing victory."

"It was a joy to watch, and he represented the business and himself impeccably, respecting the opponent while exerting his dominance."

"We are looking forward to working with him more closely in the future."

About Slotsjudge

One of the most trusted gambling review sites in the iGaming industry, Slotsjudge prides itself on expert insight, independence, and detail.

From game reviews to bonus breakdowns, customer support rankings to payment provider protocols and everything in between, Slotsjudge is the go-to hub for online casino enthusiasts.

For more information, please visit: https://slotsjudge.com/casino-news/aleksejevs-the-hurricane-storms-to-tko-win/

Media contact: Aleksandra Andrishak Editor in Chief, Slotsjudge aleksandraandrishak@slotsjudge.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2189182/Slotsjudge_Jevgenijs__The_Hurricane__Aleksejevs_Sweeps_Past_Fren.jpg

SOURCE Slotsjudge