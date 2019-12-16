Jetpak Acquires 3D Logistik A/S

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) has through its subsidiary Jetpak Group AB signed an agreement to acquire all shares in 3D Logistik A/S, with closing set at January 2nd, 2020.

3D Logistik A/S is a Danish based express logistic company with headquarters in Kolding. The company has 35 employees and a yearly revenue of approximately 100 MDKK (140 MSEK). 3D Logistik A/S has a strong focus on time sensitive solutions and has developed a strong position within the pharma and healthcare segment and other transport solutions involving time and temperature sensitive transports.

"The acquisition of 3D Logistik A/S is an important step towards ensuring future Jetpak growth within less cyclical segments and will strengthen our growth and strategic position in the Nordics. 3D Logistik A/S CEO Steen Møller has positioned the company as a strong player within specialized express logistics, and I look forward to continue this journey together with Steen and his team" says Jetpak CEO Kenneth Marx.

Current management of 3D will be an important part of expanding time and temperature solutions into other Nordic countries as well as continue to strengthen Jetpak's market position in Denmark.

The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person mentioned below, on 16 December 2019 at 21.45 CET. This constitutes information that Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) is required to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Jetpak:

Jetpak is the simple and fastest option for prioritized door-to-door deliveries. We offer solutions for both spontaneous transport needs and customized logistics. Jetpak primarily operates in the "courier, express, and parcel" market (the so-called CEP market), and the company's operations are mainly divided into an Express Ad-hoc and Express Systemized segment. Jetpak is represented in more than 170 locations around the Nordic region and Europe. Jetpak has a unique and flexible customer offering based on the availability of approximately 4,000 departures daily and an extensive distribution network with approximately 700 courier vehicles. This is something that enables us to offer the market to deliver the fastest and most comprehensive same-day service. This can be further supplemented with a unique tailor-made next-day service for system-based transports. Your delivery is our priority. We are Jetpak - simple, fastest & most precise. Jetpak Top Holding AB has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier since December 5, 2018. The share is traded with the ISIN code SE0012012508 and under the short name JETPAK.

