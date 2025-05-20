JETOUR T1 Launches in Panama: A Strategic Leap into Central and South America

PANAMA CITY, Panama, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JETOUR officially launched the highly anticipated JETOUR T1 in Panama on 14th May, introducing an innovative urban lite off-road SUV that redefines versatility for modern drivers. Combining refined on-road comfort with authentic off-road capability, the T1 represents JETOUR's commitment to delivering intelligent, adventure-ready vehicles to Latin American consumers.

The JETOUR T1 is a trendsetting pioneer. Its new rugged design aesthetic combines boxy toughness with classic SUV elegance, softening sharp angles with fluid lines to create a distinctive and balanced design. Powered by a robust 2.0-liter turbocharged engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the JETOUR T1 delivers dependable performance across a wide range of terrains. The vehicle offers seven selectable drive modes, including perfect for Panama's unique mountain roads—further enhancing its adaptability in diverse driving conditions. This seamless integration of intelligent technology and off-road capability firmly positions the T1 as a standout in the lite off-road SUV segment.

Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, said: "Panama is one of JETOUR's most important markets in Central and South America. Today, we have chosen Panama as the launch location for the JETOUR T1 in Central and South America, which fully demonstrates JETOUR's high level of commitment to the Panamanian market. Additionally, we are making comprehensive investments in Panama, covering areas such as technical support, R&D innovation, and dealer network expansion, with the goal of establishing a strong local presence and developing products tailored to Panamanian users. "

To demonstrate its capabilities, JETOUR is launching a Pan-American Highway Tour - a cross-continental endurance challenge that will put the T1 through diverse terrains while showcasing its real-world adaptability. This landmark initiative not only unites all local markets but also reinforces JETOUR's "Travel+" brand strategy. Transcending a mere automotive performance test, the campaign embodies an innovative fusion of travel, culture, and technological advancement.

The launch of the JETOUR T1 in Panama marks a significant milestone in the brand's global expansion strategy. By targeting Central and South America, JETOUR aims to meet the region's growing demand for high-quality, technologically advanced vehicles. Looking ahead, JETOUR anticipates strong growth potential for the T1 model across Central and South American markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691676/image_5011064_27798625.jpg