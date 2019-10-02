Jelurida and Ardor Blockchain Contribute to ITU Standardization Efforts in Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)

The ITU-T is the specialized UN agency responsible for exploring developments and issuing standards recommendations in the fields of information and communication technology (ICT). In 2017, a dedicated focus group was launched to research emerging DLT technologies and use cases spurred by Bitcoin's development nearly a decade earlier. After two years of public input from dozens of contributors around the globe, the Telecommunication Standardization Advisory Group (TSAG) will send each report to one of the 11 active ITU Study Groups for up to one additional year of review before releasing official DLT standards recommendations for the ICT industry.

Throughout this process, functioning technologies pioneered by Jelurida, including child chains and stateless smart contract execution, have been defined as concepts warranting formal definitions. Perhaps the most noteworthy mention came in Document 2.1 where Ardor received a brief mention as an example of the rising class of platforms offering hybrid solutions allowing businesses to permission their own blockchain as needed while utilizing a public permissionless network for transaction validation. Anyone interested in reading the reports can find a brief summary and link to each report below:

Document 1.1 Standard Taxonomies and Definitions - Learn baseline terms that allow the industry to begin speaking the same language.

Document 2.1 Use cases and Applications - Explore more then 50 use cases that were submitted to the ITU for review. Discover the key value propositions and barriers to adoption for DLT in various use cases across the ICT industry. The section on crypto-collectibles even mentions Tarasca, a digital trading card project being built on the Ignis child chain of the Ardor platform.

Document 3.1 Technical Reference Architecture - Review a technical reference architecture for DLT systems. After collecting mapping documents of more than a dozen different DLT platforms, a series of generalized architectures were created to better understand the commonalities across system designs so that future projects can better approach interoperability. The full Ardor platform mapping document can be found in the Appendix.

Future Publications

The next major written publication featuring Jelurida's products will be a book from Donau University of Krems in early 2020. There is currently a public, open call for contributions on blockchain and the gaming sector focused on the Ardor and Nxt platforms. Details can be found on the university's website. The deadline for submitting chapter exposés is the 31st of October 2019.

