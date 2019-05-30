Jean Boulle Luxury Partners With Artist Cesare Catania to Launch Art and Diamonds Exhibition

Catania to debut two art pieces painted with Jean Boulle Luxury's Sun King® Natural Gem Diamond Coating at the Museum of the Villa Reale in Monza, starting June 1

GENEVA, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jean Boulle Luxury, a subsidiary of the Jean Boulle Group, is bringing its innovative Sun King® Natural Gem Diamond Coating to the international art arena, through a partnership with Italian artist and sculptor Cesare Catania.

On June 1, Catania will inaugurate a retrospective exhibition at the historic Museum of the Villa Reale of Monza, which will feature re-editions of two of his most iconic pieces, "The Cutting" D and E versions, with a unique twist that brings together art and luxury – adding the sparkle of diamonds to the art.

In the new versions, Catania covers the artworks with real diamonds encapsulated in a mixture of glues and resins, an effect made possible by using Jean Boulle Luxury's Sun King® technology.

Catania, who is often hailed as the Modern Leonardo Da Vinci, was a natural partner for Jean Boulle Luxury to bring the Sun King® technology to the art world, particularly due to his track record of combining artistic creativity with the disciplines of math and engineering.

"After successfully launching applications of the Sun King® Natural Gem Diamond Coating in the luxury yachting, automotive, and aviation arenas, we see a great opportunity to bring this technology to the luxury art world," said Bertrand Boulle, CEO of Jean Boulle Luxury.

"We cannot think of a better partner to make this vision a reality, than with an influential contemporary artist such as Catania," he added.

The Art and Diamonds exhibition will kick off with an invitation-only, Black-Tie Charity Gala on June 1, hosted by Amitié Sans Frontières Milano, Cesar Catania and Jean Boulle Luxury. The exhibition will be open to the public until June 25.

"I'm honored to collaborate with Jean Boulle Luxury," said Cesare Catania. "The diamond is already in itself a work of art. The fact of using it in combination with the colors to enhance the chromatic variations with its shine and with its diffraction seemed to me as a natural choice."

About Jean Boulle Luxury

The Jean Boulle Luxury team has more than 50 years' experience in all facets of the diamond industry: mining, sourcing, purchasing, cutting and polishing high-quality natural diamonds.

Part of the Jean Boulle Group, Jean Boulle Luxury was founded to market Sun King® Diamond Coating and other innovative diamond products that are under development.

Sun King® Diamond Coating was first exhibited on a custom-built Rolls-Royce Ghost Elegance at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show in partnership with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Since then the company has created unique diamond coatings for supercars, superyachts, private jets and bespoke works of art.

www.jeanboulleluxury.com

About Cesare Catania

Cesare Catania is an Italian artist, painter, and sculptor often referred to as the "Modern Leonardo Da Vinci." Cesare Catania's paintings are a "still image" of actions and feelings, extreme synthesis between obscurity and attention to detail.

His studies in mathematics and engineering together with a passion for art give rise to works that blend sculpture and painting, oil painting and innovation (use of silicone and acrylic-based materials). All this to create three-dimensional works that come out of the canvas.

Fascinated by modern art, from architecture, cubism and painting masters from the classical age, Cesare Catania's artistic maturity is still evolving; always looking for new techniques to make the most of his inspirations.

www.cesarecatania.eu/en/

