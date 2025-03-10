JD.com, Inc. (JINGDONG) Named Official E-commerce Innovation Partner of UEFA Champions League Expanding its Global Reach

BEIJING, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JD.com, Inc. (also known as JINGDONG) is excited to announce that it has become the official e-commerce innovation partner for the UEFA Champions League (UCL). As a leading e-commerce retailer and technology service provider, JD.com, Inc. and its European e-commerce brand ochama will deliver unprecedented access to exclusive football interactions, merchandise, discounts, prizes, and innovative services to fans and consumers.

As Europe's premier club competition, the UEFA Champions League stands as the pinnacle of European football. Renowned worldwide, it is celebrated as one of the most influential sporting events and a benchmark for excellence in football, captivating fans with its elite level of competition and storied tradition.

"We are thrilled to welcome JD.com, Inc., a global leader in online retail, as the UEFA Champions League's official e-commerce innovation partner. Our partnership will help bring fans all over the globe closer to the action and together we aim to foster greater engagement and unique opportunities for fans to celebrate their love of the game," said Guy-Laurent Epstein, Joint Managing Director, UC3.

"Partnering with the UEFA Champions League is an exciting milestone in JD.com, Inc.'s global expansion," said James Shao, Senior Vice President of JD.com, Inc. and Head of Platform Operations and Marketing Centre at JD Retail. "As one of the most prestigious football tournaments in the world, it provides the perfect platform to introduce JD.com, Inc. to European audiences, helping them discover our brand. Through this collaboration, we are committed to delivering unparalleled access to official merchandise and innovative digital experiences to fans in Europe and China. We look forward to working with UC3 to create unforgettable moments for football enthusiasts worldwide."

JD.com, Inc. will also partner with other marquee UEFA events including the UEFA Super Cup, the UEFA Futsal Champions League, and the UEFA Youth League. JD.com, Inc. will launch the official UEFA Champions League online shop in China.

The partnership will offer consumers exclusive discounts through JD.com, Inc. and users will have the chance to win coveted match tickets and other limited-edition prizes. As a global leader in e-commerce, JD.com, Inc. is committed to enhancing the shopping experience for consumers worldwide through a wide range of authentic quality products, and innovative and highly efficient fulfillment services. Through ochama, JD.com, Inc. operates in 24 countries across Europe, offering a wide range of products including electronics, baby and maternity, beauty, home appliances, and more.

JD.com, Inc. and UEFA will also jointly explore the development of exclusive licensed products, bringing football fans and consumers a broader range of high-quality merchandise and cutting-edge e-commerce services. A dedicated e-commerce community will be launched on the JD.com, Inc. app by collaborating with UEFA Champions League sponsors and football club brands, where consumers will have access to exciting prizes, football club jerseys and accessories.

About JD.com, Inc.

JD.com, Inc., also known as JINGDONG, has evolved from a pioneering e-commerce platform into a leading technology and service provider. Renowned for its innovation and excellence, the company has expanded into sectors including retail, technology, healthcare, and more, aiming to transform traditional business models with cutting-edge digital solutions. Ranking 47 on the Fortune Global 500, JD.com, Inc. is China's largest retailer by revenue.

About UC3

UC3 unites European football's governing body UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA), representing more than 700 top European clubs, around a new vision for managing commercial rights to UEFA club competitions (the "UCCs"). It is the commercial entity responsible for generating revenues from the UCCs and creating value for our partners. UC3 oversees the management, sales and delivery of all commercial rights (including media, sponsorship and licensing rights) for UEFA's elite men's and women's club competitions.

