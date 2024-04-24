JCET Q1 2024 Revenue and Net Profit Achieve Double-digit Year-on-Year Growth

JCET Group

24 Apr, 2024, 12:06 GMT

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 6.84 billion, an increase of 16.8% year-on-year.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.13 billion, an increase of 21.7% year-on-year.
  • Generated RMB 1.37 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.93 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.44 billion.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.08, as compared to RMB 0.06 in Q1 2023

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, today announced its  financial results for the first quarter of 2024. According to the financial report, in Q1 2024 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 6.84 billion, an increase of 16.8% year-on-year, and net profit of RMB 0.13 billion, an increase of 21.7% year-on-year. The company's revenue has achieved year-on-year growth for two consecutive quarters.

JCET demonstrates continued success in high-performance advanced packaging and its core applications. Since the second half of 2023, customer demand has gradually recovered and the company's business performance has continuously rebounded. In the first quarter of this year, JCET continued the trend of steady development, with a healthy inventory turnover. Multiple business fields including communication electronics, computing electronics, and consumer electronics achieved growth compared to the same period last year. The company has strategically increased R&D investment in advanced technology, resulting in stable high-volume manufacturing (HVM) of its multi-dimensional fan-out heterogeneous integration XDFOI technology across multiple JCET factories. This technology offers advanced chiplet packaging solutions for global customers, addressing market demands in high-performance computing (HPC) and high bandwidth memory (HBM).

With a focus on future development, JCET has strengthened its core competitiveness by increasing the capital of its wholly-owned subsidiary, JCET Management Co., Ltd., by RMB 4.5 billion. Doing so further refines its business strategy in automotive electronics, memory and computing electronics.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET, said, "JCET has maintained steady business performance in the first quarter of 2024 with double-digit year-on-year growth. As the semiconductor market rebounds, JCET is accelerating production capacity release and fostering joint innovation with customers in high-performance memory, high-performance computing, and high-density power management. These efforts position JCET to play an even more prominent role in the global semiconductor industry."

For more information, please refer to the JCET Q1 2024 Report.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)                                                                


RMB in millions












Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

ASSETS






Current assets






  Currency funds


9,977

7,325

  Trading financial assets


1,752

2,306

  Derivative financial assets


0

4

  Accounts receivable


3,577

4,185

  Receivables financing


49

38

  Prepayments


135

104

  Other receivables


109

87

  Inventories


3,222

3,195

  Other current assets


353

375

Total current assets


19,174

17,619

Non-current assets






  Long-term receivables


32

33

  Long-term equity investments


677

695

  Other equity investments


442

447

  Investment properties


85

86

  Fixed assets


18,563

18,744

  Construction in progress


1,220

1,053

  Right-of-use assets


543

563

  Intangible assets


662

662

  Goodwill


2,251

2,248

  Long-term prepaid expenses


15

17

  Deferred tax assets


362

364

  Other non-current assets


84

48

Total non-current assets


24,936

24,960

Total assets


44,110

42,579








LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  


Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Current liabilities






  Short-term borrowings


463

1,696

  Derivative financial liabilities


2

0

  Notes payable


307

223

  Accounts payable


4,508

4,782

  Contract liabilities


129

185

  Employee benefits payable


646

781

  Taxes and surcharges payable


180

167

  Other payables


377

354

  Current portion of long-term liabilities


1,538

1,491

  Other current liabilities


2

3

Total current liabilities


8,152

9,682

Non-current liabilities






  Long-term borrowings


7,940

5,777

  Lease liabilities


504

530

  Long-term payables


4

0

  Long-term employee benefits payable


15

14

  Deferred income


390

384

  Other non-current liabilities


36

41

Total non-current liabilities


8,889

6,746

Total liabilities


17,041

16,428

Equity






  Paid-in capital


1,789

1,789

  Capital reserves


15,244

15,237

  Accumulated other comprehensive income


555

543

  Specialized reserves


1

0

  Surplus reserves


257

257

  Unappropriated profit


8,374

8,239

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent


26,220

26,065

Minority shareholders


849

86

Total equity


27,069

26,151

Total liabilities and equity


44,110

42,579














CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)                                                                                                     

RMB in millions, except share data












Three months ended




Mar 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2023

Revenue


6,842

5,860

Less: Cost of sales


6,007

5,166

          Taxes and surcharges


13

20

          Selling expenses


54

49

          Administrative expenses


224

171

          Research and development expenses


381

309

          Finance expenses


8

57

            Including: Interest expenses


93

64

                     Interest income


61

9

Add: Other income


39

32

         Investment income / (loss)


(10)

2

            Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures


(17)

(12)

         Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities 


(5)

8

         Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")


7

5

         Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")


(18)

6

         Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets 


3

3

Operating profit / (loss)


171

144

Add: Non-operating income


1

0

Less: Non-operating expenses


0

3

Profit / (loss) before income taxes


172

141

Less: Income tax expenses


38

31

Net profit / (loss) 


134

110

Classified by continuity of operations






  Profit / (loss) from continuing operations


134

110

Classified by ownership






  Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent


135

110

  Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders


(1)

0

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period


8,239

7,154

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）


8,374

7,264

Other comprehensive income, net of tax


12

(131)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent


12

(131)

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss


(4)

11

  Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan


0

1

  Change in the fair value of other equity investments


(5)

10

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss


17

(142)

  Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements


17

(142)

Total comprehensive income


146

(21)

  Including:






     Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent


147

(21)

     Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders


(1)

0

Earnings per share






  Basic earnings per share


0.08

0.06

  Diluted earnings per share


0.08

0.06
















CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)                                                                                                                                                          

RMB in millions












Three months ended




Mar 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






  Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services


7,806

6,984

  Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds


117

94

  Other cash receipts relating to operating activities


102

53

Total cash inflows from operating activities


8,025

7,131

  Cash payments for goods and services


5,176

4,385

  Cash payments to and on behalf of employees


1,192

1,194

  Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges


92

212

  Other cash payments relating to operating activities


192

106

Total cash outflows from operating activities


6,652

5,897

Net cash flows from operating activities


1,373

1,234

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






  Cash receipts from returns of investments


4,250

3,930

  Cash receipts from investment income


13

14

  Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets


3

26

Total cash inflows from investing activities


4,266

3,970

  Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets


933

839

  Cash payments for investments


3,700

2,780

Total cash outflows from investing activities


4,633

3,619

Net cash flows from investing activities


(367)

351

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






  Cash proceeds from investments by others


770

0

      Including: Cash receipts from capital contributions from minority shareholders of subsidiaries

765

0

  Cash receipts from borrowings


2,279

347

Total cash inflows from financing activities


3,049

347

  Cash repayments for debts


1,306

985

  Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses


80

53

  Other cash payments relating to financing activities


19

33

Total cash outflows from financing activities


1,405

1,071

Net cash flows from financing activities


1,644

(724)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


2

(8)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


2,652

853

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


7,325

2,453

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD


9,977

3,306
















Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1711480/JCET_Logo_Logo.jpg

