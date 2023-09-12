Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Key Update to Leadership Team

Renée Galá promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that Renée Galá, Chief Financial Officer, has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer effective October 1, 2023. Dan Swisher has notified the company of his intention to retire from his position as President and COO after five and a half years of significant contribution towards establishing Jazz as an innovative biopharmaceutical company. Mr. Swisher will continue in a strategic advisor role to assist the Company in an orderly transition through March 2024. The Company will promptly initiate an external search for a Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Galá joined Jazz as CFO in March 2020, and brings more than two decades of broad experience across a range of life science companies including GRAIL, Theravance Biopharma and Eli Lilly and Company where she assumed progressive leadership responsibility through key areas spanning finance, strategy, corporate development, and commercial. Renee currently serves on the Board of Directors of Gossamer Bio, where she also chairs the audit committee, and previously served on the Board of Directors of Corcept Therapeutics and Gyroscope Therapeutics, prior to its acquisition by Novartis. She holds a B.S. in Mathematics from Vanderbilt University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

"Renée is a proven organizational leader who has been pivotal to the formation of Jazz's Vision 2025 and a key proponent for the Company's transformation into a leading high-growth global biopharma company. I'm excited to welcome Renée to this key role, which is a reflection of her strategic leadership, extensive industry experience and embodiment of Jazz's culture, values and objectives. This appointment positions us very well to continue to deliver innovative therapies for patients as well as meaningful shareholder value," said Bruce Cozadd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "On behalf of the Company and the Board of Directors, I want to express my gratitude to Dan for his leadership over the last five and a half years, and for his many important contributions to Jazz during a period of significant progress."

"It is a privilege to work with such a talented Jazz team that is incredibly passionate, not only about transforming our business, but also the lives of patients and their families," said Renée Galá, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "I am thrilled to lead our operations through our next exciting chapter, and I look forward to building upon the team's momentum to continue to grow and diversify Jazz's global business, as well as expand and unlock the tremendous potential of our pipeline."

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases—often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

