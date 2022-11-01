Jay Prasad Joins Relo Metrics as CEO

Prasad is the Former Chief Strategy Officer of LiveRamp TV, and Former CSO of VideoAmp

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relo Metrics (formerly GumGum Sports) the leading sports sponsorship intelligence platform, has announced the appointment of former LiveRamp Chief Strategy Officer of TV, Jay Prasad, to spearhead the next phase of the company's ambitious growth strategy. Prasad has been working in the technology and software sectors for twenty years and has extensive executive leadership experience within ad tech and the metrics and measurement industry, at both large companies and start-ups.

Prior to his appointment at Relo Metrics, Prasad headed up strategy for TV & measurement at global data enablement company, LiveRamp, for almost three years and was responsible for developing the company's holistic GTM strategy for all of LiveRamp's TV activation and Data Plus Math measurement products. He also built strategic partnerships for the company with many of the world's top brands, agencies and media players, including broadcasters, OTT/CTV platforms, cable and satellite operators.

"Jay is the perfect leader to build on all of the success that Relo Metrics has achieved," says Phil Schraeder, member of Relo Metrics' board and CEO at global contextual-first digital advertising platform, GumGum, parent company of Relo Metrics. "His knowledge of the media sector is second to none and his experience working with large companies in the measurement and metrics industry is exactly what Relo Metrics needs. We're so excited to welcome Jay into the company."

Prasad joins Relo Metrics as the platform looks to build on the impressive growth and product development momentum established by Brian Kim, the former CEO. Brian led the company from its birth as the sports division within GumGum, through to it being successfully spun off as a standalone brand and business. Under Brian's leadership Relo Metrics has grown to work with hundreds of top sports properties, brands and agencies from across the United States and Europe, providing data analytics and measurement that justifies billions of dollars in sport sponsorship spend each year.

Relo Metrics works with dozens of teams in each major sport league like the NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL and the English Premier League, and other leagues like the CFL, MLR, BPL and Cycling. The platform also boasts a roster of major sponsorship brands like Quidel, Germania Insurance, LifeBrand, Polaris, and more.

Prasad will use his extensive global experience to take this success to the next level, expanding the team and laying out an aggressive growth strategy to further enhance Relo Metrics' position as the best-in-class platform for sponsorship analytics and intelligence. Prasad will also work more closely with the executive team at GumGum to realise the opportunities for greater collaboration where sports measurement and sports media activation intersect.

Commenting on his appointment, Jay Prasad says: "Sports viewing has become increasingly strategic to media companies and brands, while becoming more fragmented and complex, with sports fans just as likely to be viewing TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, or watching sports via live or time-shifted streaming. Legacy measurement platforms haven't kept up with consumer behavior and simply aren't set up to manage this change. With its AI-powered Computer Vision, real-time analytics capabilities and multichannel reach, Relo Metrics is exactly what the industry needs, and that's why I believe the company is primed for huge success. None of this would have been possible without Brian's leadership and I'm proud to be taking the baton from him and building on his impressive legacy."

About Relo Metrics

Relo Metrics is an AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform that enables brands to track and optimize their sponsorship investments and powers teams and leagues with the insights they need to retain and grow revenue. The company tracks sponsor exposure across live broadcasts, social media, and streaming platforms, and delivers actionable insights via a fast, single solution platform. For more information, visit www.relometrics.com .

