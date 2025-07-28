JAS signs SPA to acquire Pentagon Freight Services

"The Pentagon acquisition perfectly complements JAS's strategic goals, significantly increasing our ability to offer highly specialized logistics solutions for the oil and gas, marine, construction, and energy industries. We are looking forward to finalizing this acquisition to welcome Pentagon team members into the JAS family," said Marco Rebuffi, CEO and President of JAS.

"We are confident that JAS is the right company to expand our global network and achieve our growth ambitions. Our goal is to leverage our experience and continue to offer dedicated logistics solutions to our industry-leading clients. We look forward to growing stronger together with JAS," said Ashley Taylor, Group CEO of Pentagon.

Pentagon, headquartered in the UK, is a trusted provider of specialized freight forwarding, project logistics, and critical supply chain solutions for the oil and gas, energy, marine, and construction industries. With over 1200+ employees in 65 offices around the world, Pentagon's deep expertise and global reach will further enhance JAS's ability to deliver tailored, industry-specific solutions. This acquisition will strengthen JAS's position in these critical sectors, ensuring seamless and high-quality service that keeps complex customer operations moving across the globe.

Together, JAS and Pentagon will unlock new opportunities and deliver even greater value to customers by combining an expanded global network with a comprehensive portfolio of leading logistics solutions.

About JAS

JAS, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, was founded in Milan, Italy, in 1978. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and supported by 7,000+ team members in more than 100 countries, JAS focuses on creating solutions that are innovative, sustainable, and tailored to customer needs. As a privately owned company, JAS is committed to creating opportunities for communities, customers, and colleagues to thrive.

About Pentagon

Pentagon is a highly specialized global Freight Forwarding, Project Logistics and Ships Agency provider with a worldwide network of over 1200 employees and 65 offices. Headquartered in the UK, Pentagon has more than 50 years' experience in serving the oil and gas and energy sectors. Pentagon focuses on delivering globally integrated supply chain solutions with local expertise, individually tailored to customers' operations and requirements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738603/JAS_Worldwide_signs_Spa.jpg