JAMS International Arbitration Centers Officially Open in Los Angeles and New York

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JAMS, the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services worldwide, is pleased to announce that JAMS International Arbitration Centers are now open in both New York and Los Angeles. The Centers will increase access to international arbitration facilities for attorneys and their clients worldwide. JAMS currently operates in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America & the Caribbean and North America.

JAMS is a leading global arbitration provider, with panelists specializing in international arbitration across a number of industries, including engineering/construction, sports and entertainment, intellectual property and IT. JAMS handles hundreds of international arbitrations each year and provides important resources such as the JAMS International Arbitration Rules and the JAMS International Clause Workbook. The JAMS International Arbitration Schedule of Fees and Costs ensures fee transparency when engaging an international arbitrator. JAMS has the capabilities to host arbitration proceedings administered by other international providers.

"International arbitration is playing an increasingly important role as the world's legal and business communities become more global and disputes become more complex. Access to premiere venues is more important than ever, as attorneys travel from around the world to represent their clients," said Chris Poole, JAMS president and CEO. "We are excited to officially open the Centers and to support practitioners from around the world in conducting the most effective proceedings. The JAMS International Arbitration Centers complement our extensive resources for international arbitration, and we look forward to continued expansion in the coming years."

JAMS international arbitrators are familiar with their local legal communities, cultures and environments, and attorneys and clients benefit from our cost- and time-efficient approach to international arbitration. The facilities feature upgraded amenities to provide efficient, comfortable international arbitration proceedings. In addition to the usual JAMS features, such as JAMS Cafés and Business Centers, the Centers will have the following:

Large LCD monitors and high-quality videoconferencing for remote participants and witness cross-examination

Translation booths and translation capabilities

Complimentary high-speed wireless and cabled Internet

Spacious and secure hearing rooms, with access to several breakout rooms

Modular tables for flexible meeting setups

Extensive shelving for document storage

Dedicated phone lines for case intake across time zones

Vetted vendors, including court reporting and translation services

Arbitrator lounges, which are especially useful in tripartite proceedings

Among the first in California, the JAMS Los Angeles International Arbitration Center is located in downtown Los Angeles, close to leading hotels and restaurants. As California Senate Bill No. 766 became law this year, allowing out-of-state and non-U.S. lawyers to participate in international arbitrations, the Centers will support California in becoming a new and appealing choice for attorneys to seat their international arbitrations.

