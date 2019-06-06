JAGGAER Partners With EdgeVerve to Deliver Advanced RPA for Spend Management

BANGALORE, India, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JAGGAER, the world's largest independent spend management company, today announced a partnership with EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), to develop innovative software products for customers in multiple industries including manufacturing, retail, logistics and higher education. EdgeVerve offers best in class Artificial Intelligence capabilities with Infosys Nia, and Intelligent Automation (RPA) capabilities with AssistEdge. The solutions will be delivered to customers through the JAGGAER ONE spend management solution suite.

EdgeVerve's Nia and AssistEdge are natural enhancements to the JAGGAER ONE SaaS cloud-based platform, delivering technology to automate repetitive and rule-based human processes. This includes the automation of "high touch" processes through modelling rules into software robots that run non-intrusively on JAGGAER ONE. Utilizing the same validation, security and data protocols ensure that 'change management' within organizations is minimal. Additionally, EdgeVerve RPA integrates with third party services to pass data between systems when no traditional application interface exists.

"EdgeVerve brings powerful processing to our platform with a solution that is already a leading product in the global RPA market. Where most providers utilize RPA in place of API to patch a broken and inefficient process, EdgeVerve delivers critical business functions such as massive document validation, which automates supplier management, and accelerates manual processes through digital transformation. The Nia AI platform collaboration with the JAGGAER ONE platform delivers sophisticated and industry leading automation to resource intensive functions," said Zia Zahiri, CTO of JAGGAER.

"Procurement organizations are in the midst of a digital revolution to boost efficiencies and drive down costs. This partnership will be transformative in nature with two industry leaders, JAGGAER and EdgeVerve, coming together to collaborate and maximize business value for customers in the procurement space by leveraging Intelligent Automation and AI. Our partner program, "Synergy", has been built on the foundation of collaboration to create mutual and customer value, and the partnership with JAGGAER is a testament to that philosophy," said Atul Soneja, SVP & Global Head – Edge Products and Infosys Nia.

JAGGAER is the world's largest independent spend management company , with over 2,000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

About EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, develops innovative software products and offers them on premise or as cloud-hosted business platforms. Our products help businesses develop deeper connections with stakeholders, power continuous innovation and accelerate growth in the digital world. We power our clients' growth in rapidly evolving areas like banking, interactive commerce, distributive trade, customer service and enterprise buying and help them navigate their digital journey with our AI enabled Automation and Business Solutions.

At EdgeVerve, we are making constant strides towards transforming enterprises by providing AI enabled Business Applications, leveraging the Infosys Nia™ Platform with capabilities across the Automation continuum. Today EdgeVerve products are used by global corporations across financial services, insurance, retail and CPG, life sciences, manufacturing and telecom.

Finacle, our industry–leading digital banking solution suite is the choice of financial institutions across 100 countries to service more than a billion consumers and 1.3 billion accounts.

To know more, visit www.edgeverve.com

