Jadu Partners with Hyland Combining Content Services, Accessible Web Portal and Responsive eForms to Improve Customer Experience

Partnership provides powerful self-service tools to deliver secure, highly personalized experiences

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jadu, a web experience management software provider with prominence across Government, Higher Education and Commercial organizations, has partnered with Hyland , a leading content services provider. Jadu joins more than 450 strategic technology partners in Hyland's global partner ecosystems, collaborating to support the diverse and changing needs of organizations around the world.

The integration with Jadu's portal technology will enable organizations to benefit from tightly integrated web publishing tools. The partnership will also help organizations:

Deliver highly personalized and secure portal experiences, including vendor portals where the supply chain of large organizations can enjoy online 24/7 self-service

Access secure content using responsive design on any device. This enables vendors, students, customers and other constituents to log-in and engage

Comply with WCAG 2.1* and Section 508** accessibility legislation, which is now law in Europe and is a legal requirement for all federal agencies in the US

"Our partnership with Jadu reflects an investment in cooperative solution partnerships," said Bill Kavanaugh, VP of global sales at Hyland. "Together we will empower organizations to build tailored, configurable and secure solutions to automate and optimize processes. We're looking forward to a successful relationship, delivering secure information when and where our customers need it."

Hyland has deployed tens of thousands of highly verticalized automation solutions through its content services platform.

Suraj Kika, Chief Executive Officer of Jadu says, "We have a long history of close collaboration with Hyland, along with a strong set of shared values. We are committed to delivering an outstanding digital customer experience and want to do it without excluding anyone, regardless of their ability. An accessible, personalized web experience is now a critical success factor for all enterprise technology providers, and we are proud to offer that to global organizations."

*WCAG 2.1 is now in force, meaning that having an accessible website is no longer just important, it's a requirement and for some public sector organisations, the law.

**Section 508 requires that when Federal agencies develop, procure, maintain, or use electronic and information technology, they must ensure that it is accessible to people with disabilities, unless doing so would pose an undue burden. Recent lawsuits are now also making this relevant to large corporate organisations.

About Jadu

Jadu is a global provider of Web Experience Management software, specializing in Web CMS, Forms, Portal and Customer Experience tools, with prominence across Government, Higher Education and Commercial organizations.

Jadu makes highly accessible forms and web publishing tools that deliver personalised 'MyAccount' experiences for customers. Often referred to as 'self-service' portal technology, it provides the platform for organizations such as Birmingham City Council in the United Kingdom to run digital self-service, so its 1.5m customers can self-service to critical front line services such as waste, highways and complaints. Find out more about Jadu at https://Jadu.net

Related Links

www.jadu.co.uk



SOURCE Jadu