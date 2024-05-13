Jackery Unveils Compact Foldable 40W Mini Solar Panel: Powering Smartphones and More, Perfect Companion to Its Small Portable Power Stations

LONDON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2023, Jackery unveiled the SG 300Plus, a solar generator designed specifically for backpacks. As the leading provider of mobile clean energy solutions, Jackery now introduces the SolarSaga 40W Mini solar panel as a standalone product, further expanding its range. This compact solar panel complements the Explorer 100 Plus, Jackery's smallest power station, providing users with convenient access to solar power on the go. With the SolarSaga 40W mini panel, outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy cycling, fishing, camping, or hiking while keeping their devices charged. The included multi-functional charging cable allows for direct charging of smartphones and other gadgets, ensuring uninterrupted power wherever the adventure takes you.

Foldable Solar Panel – Jackery SolarSaga 40W Mini

Weighing a mere 1.2 kg and measuring just 25x30 cm when folded, the 40W solar panel is lighter and more compact than a Macbook. Its stable triple-folding design ensures it retains its shape, effortlessly fitting into a backpack for the next adventure. Alternatively, utilizing integrated eyelets and two supplied carabiners, it can be easily hung while hiking, harnessing the sun's rays across its 97x30 cm surface area to generate electricity. With monocrystalline solar cells boasting an impressive efficiency of 23%, Jackery's 40-watt solution is not only practical but also powerful. The panel can simultaneously power up to three mobile devices using a multifunctional charging cable featuring DC8020 output, USB-A, and USB Type-C ports.

The Jackery SolarSaga 40W Mini defies all weather conditions and is not only waterproof to IP68. As a TÜV Süd certified PV product (IEC TS 63163), it has undergone eight verified IEC tests, confirming the panel's high quality and resistance to extreme temperatures. Whether on a sailing trip or a desert expedition, the mini solar panel delivers its power wherever it is needed.

With a recommended retail price of 129 pounds, the Jackery SolarSaga 40W Mini is the perfect complement to the Explorer 100 Plus mini power station, which can even be taken on a plane. Quick decision makers will be rewarded, as Jackery is offering two sales promotions to coincide with the product launch: From 13 to 19 May, Amazon is offering a 15% discount on the purchase of the panel. From 13 to 23 May, Jackery's official online shop is even offering a 15% discount on the combination of SolarSaga 40W Mini and Explorer 100 Plus Powerstation as well as a 10% discount on the 40W panel itself.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407630/Jackery.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147390/4694362/Jackery_Logo.jpg