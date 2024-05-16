Jackery presents its first mobile all-in-one balcony power station Navi 2000

Portable aluminium power station with integrated inverter, fast hybrid charging and optional flexible panels brings solar power to your balcony, fence or tiny house

LONDON , May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer, Jackery, the leading provider of mobile power solutions, announces its first balcony power station with storage. Designed for effortless installation in just minutes, this all-in-one solution is also highly portable. The Jackery Navi 2000 is launched as a cascadable power station that integrates a PV controller, EMS and inverter and also available as a set of four flexible solar panels totalling 800 watts. Moreover, its compatibility with all standard solar modules featuring an MC4 connection makes it an ideal storage solution for existing systems. As a portable power station with a Schuko plug, it provides unparalleled versatility. Encased in a sleek aluminum housing, its innovative all-in-one concept has garnered prestigious recognition, earning both the MUSE Design Award and the Golden A' Design Award.

DIY balcony solar system Jackery Navi 2000

Optimizing Flexibility and Solar Efficiency

As a DIY solution, Jackery's first balcony solar system impresses with its amazingly easy handling, compact dimensions and high-yield solar power output. Featuring a weatherproof IP65-rated power station with a 2000 Wh capacity, expandable up to 8 kWh with additional battery packs, it integrates an inverter and all essential management and safety systems. Operating within legal compliance, the inverter delivers 800 watts, while its off-grid solar energy storage and rapid hybrid charging, reaching up to 80% in just 52 minutes*, ensure optimal self-consumption coverage. With proven reliability and resistance to extreme environmental conditions spanning from -20 to 55°C, along with a suite of advanced safety features, including water jet protection, the system offers peace of mind. Moreover, the Navi 2000 meets the highest safety standards for residential energy storage systems, in accordance with IEC 62109-1 and -2.

With a hassle-free installation requiring just three cables and no drilling, the system ensures secure and windproof setup, including flexible panels, in mere minutes. Setting it apart from traditional balcony power stations, disassembly is just as swift, facilitating relocation to another site. The specially engineered mounting solution for the solar panels enhances the system's flexibility, enabling versatile applications beyond the balcony, such as on fences, tiny houses, or during camping trips.

The new Jackery Navi 2000 Balcony Power Station will first be launched in Germany on 6th June 2024 with a 10 year guarantee. Stay tuned for price and date availability in the UK at uk.jackery.com.

*Test results from Jackery Lab

