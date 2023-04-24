JACKERY ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO SOUTH AFRICA

Jackery Premieres its award-winning solar energy Pro products at Solar Show Africa

JOHANNESBURG, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the global market leader in portable power stations and solar generators (solar energy panels), is showcasing its award-winning Pro products at Solar Show Africa, 25-26 April 2023 as it embarks upon a new chapter of expansion into the South African market.

After a successful decade of supplying sustainable portable energy solutions across the United States and Japan, and having recently expanded into Europe in 2021, Jackery strives to continue its invaluable contribution to sustainable energy solutions as it now moves into South Africa.

Ricky Ma, Head of Jackery, EMEA said:

"Following a successful expansion across Europe in 2022, Jackery is proud to be bringing our portable solar energy solutions to South Africa. Like many countries across the globe, South Africa has been badly affected by the cost-of-living crisis and energy blackouts and we welcome the opportunity to offer a solution.

Jackery has been supplying green energy products to the United States, successfully building our brand and award-winning products over the past decade, and we are excited to be expanding our offering to South Africa."

The Solar Show Africa runs from 25-26 April, at Sandton Convention Centre Johannesburg. Throughout the two-day show, Jackery will present the available products in South Africa including the innovative and award-winning Jackery Pro family.

Jackery is located: Hall and Stand no: B40, Level 2.

For all media enquiries, on-stand interviews and image requests, please contact Nicola Cutler, Senior PR UK/Europe at nicola@jackery.com or call: +44(0)7935 603007.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a mission to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Expanding its footprint from the US to Europe, Japan, and China, Jackery has sold over 3 million units globally since 2018, with its products consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon. The brand has so far received 40 prestigious international design awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, the Best of IFA Award and the CES Innovation Award. Jackery is also proud to announce its official partnership with IRC, International Rescue Committee, helping those affected by disaster across the globe at their time of need.

