JA Solar to Host Webinar on May 18 with Top Photovoltaic Experts

BEIJING, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar (SZE: 002459) announced that it is hosting "Smart Empowerment - 2020 PV Technology Conference" online on May 18, 2020 at 2 pm (UTC+8) to invite global industry partners to discuss the development of future photovoltaic technologies.

In 2020, as a multitude of opportunities and challenges arising in global PV market due to continuously emerging new technologies, there comes higher opportunity cost of choice together with technological breakthroughs and product upgrades.