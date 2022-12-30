JA Solar Makes Progress in Turkish Market with Local OEM Strength

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic (PV) products, is making inroads into the Turkish market. It is the only one of the top five global PV suppliers with local OEM in Turkey, and it is also the first company to supply 182 modules to the country. In the first three quarters of 2022, JA Solar module market share has reached to 12.4% in Turkey. Meanwhile, the price of the Turkish electricity market has risen dramatically since August 2022, which further stimulates the demand for PV power plant construction in the local market. JA Solar's local OEM in Turkey will also be a huge advantage for the company's continuous development in the region.

A 4.76MW distributed PV power system with JA Solar modules in Adiyaman, Turkey

Recently, a group of rooftop PV systems installed with JA Solar DeepBlue 3.0 modules, developed by General Solar, a leading PV system installer in Turkey, have been successfully connected to the grid. Among them is the 4.76MW distributed PV power system installed on the rooftop of a leading textile producer's factory, which is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by 5,890 tons per year. The other two systems are installed on the factory rooftops of two companies separately belonging to the industries of food production and packaging production. With a capacity of 1.24MW and 0.876MW respectively, the two systems are expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by 1,534 tons/year and 1,084 tons/year accordingly.

The DeepBlue 3.0 modules adopted in the project are the star products of JA Solar. Since the first shipment in October 2020, DeepBlue 3.0 modules have attracted the attention of the global PV market and have been widely used in global PV projects, and stand out from similar products. JA Solar continues to focus on technological innovation and launched DeepBlue 4.0 X in May 2022. Inheriting a series of advantages from DeepBlue 3.0, DeepBlue 4.0 X features higher efficiency, higher power, stronger power generation capacity, and excellent reliability. From DeepBlue 3.0 to DeepBlue 4.0 X, JA Solar always adheres to the product design concept of "dedicated to customer value", and continues to promote the popularization and application of PV technology to create value for its global customers.

