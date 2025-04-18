JA Solar Delivers 1GW DeepBlue 4.0 Pro Modules for Landmark Desert PV Project in Inner Mongolia

BEIJING, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar has recently begun the delivery of 1GW DeepBlue 4.0 Pro high-efficiency PV modules to the Suji Sandland PV project in Urad Front Banner, Inner Mongolia. The project is part of the third phase of China's large-scale wind and solar power base initiatives, aligned with global carbon neutrality targets and committed to ecological restoration in desert-prone regions.

Located in Inner Mongolia, Suji Sandland is one of the many desert zones that pose ecological and environmental challenges. The deployment of JA Solar's DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules marks a critical step toward transforming the arid land into a sustainable source of clean energy, supporting the area's green transition.

Designed for reliable performance in extreme environmental conditions, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro module has demonstrated excellent performance in similar desert projects including the Kubuqi Desert, Ulan Buh Desert, and Horqin Sandy Land. The module is engineered to withstand high ultraviolet radiation, frequent sandstorms, and large temperature fluctuations—factors that often pose risks to PV projects in deserts.

"This project demonstrates how advanced PV technologies contribute to clean energy and ecological recovery in harsh desert environments," said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. "We are proud that our DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules are helping turn vast stretches of sand into valuable green assets supporting environmental goals."

Upon its expected completion by the end of 2025, the project will span over 42,000 acres and is expected to generate 2.96 billion kWh electricity annually. This will save approximately 900,000 tons of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2.68 million tons per year. In addition to power generation, the project incorporates an innovative "PV + ecological restoration" model, using under-module planting to help build a micro-ecosystem and combat desertification.

By integrating advanced solar PV technologies with sustainable land use, JA Solar supports the development of large-scale renewable energy projects that contribute to global efforts in energy transformation and ecological protection.