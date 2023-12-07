IWG OPENS NEW REGUS IN FINLAND, AS DEMAND FOR HYBRID WORKING RISES

Oulu, Pilot Business Park – an impressive Regus workspace with co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms and creative spaces – will open March 2024

The new location is part of a drive to provide top class facilities in a wide variety of locations as hybrid working becomes a reality for more workers

This opening follows a partnership agreement with the building owner, Leijonaverkot Oy, who invested in the IWG platform to create a branded flexible workspace in their building

OULU, Finland, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IWG, the world's largest provider of hybrid working solutions with brands Spaces and Regus, is opening a state-of-the-art flexible workspace in Finland as the demand for hybrid working rapidly accelerates.

The addition of IWG's latest location in Oulu comes on the heels of the business posting its highest-ever half-year revenue and achieving rapid network growth with 600 locations added to its global network between January and end of September 2023.

With explosive market growth as companies of all sizes adopt hybrid working for the long-term, it is predicted that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030. With IWG, partners are able to capitalise on this fast-growing sector, while being supported by IWG's unparalleled experience. Hybrid working offers companies a significantly lower cost base with an average saving of 10,000€ per employee[i].

Finland is one of the Nordics fastest growing regional locations. Demand for workspaces in the area has performed strongly, with the number of enquiries for space in IWG locations continuing to increase.

Situated in the largest city in Northern Finland, the new Oulu workspace will open on the 3rd floor, providing facilities including private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces.

The building owner decided to invest in the IWG platform to maximise the return on their real estate space by capitalising on the rapidly expanding demand for hybrid working. With an annual investment of around £50m into its technology platform, IWG provides partners with access to all the company's expertise as well as design and fit-out support and sales and marketing capabilities.

As the ongoing shift towards hybrid working accelerates, conventional office occupancy will continue to fall as businesses require less traditional space and turn to flexible workspace instead. In 2022, IWG welcomed hundreds of new partner locations and is on track to add around 1,000 over the course of the next year. IWG already counts 83 per cent of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.

Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of IWG, commented: "We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Finland with this latest opening. As an important business hub Oulu is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal. We are very pleased to partner with Leijonaverkot Oy to develop the Regus brand under a management agreement that will add a cutting-edge workspace to their building.

IWG's multi-brand expansion strategy is designed to appeal to all businesses and entrepreneurs. IWG creates personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size, from some of the most exciting companies and well-known organisations on the planet, to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of flexible working to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

