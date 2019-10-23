Ivan Harris, Chief Product Officer at Intent HQ Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivan Harris, Chief Product Officer at Intent HQ, who provide a privacy-first Customer Intelligence Platform with headquarters in London, and new subsidiaries in Barcelona and New York, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Ivan Harris was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Ivan Harris into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Ivan has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Ivan will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Ivan Harris will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am delighted to be accepted into the Forbes Technology Council," commented Ivan Harris. "I look forward to networking with the community's membership of World-class technology leaders and contributing my experience of bringing innovative software platforms to market." He concluded, "This is a great opportunity for me to continue to grow as an individual, give back to my profession and to raise awareness of Intent HQ".

About Intent HQ

With headquarters in London, and new subsidiaries in Barcelona and New York, Intent HQ is a privacy-first Customer Intelligence Platform created for telcos and their user data. Intent HQ is focused on the Telco sector, offering a Customer Intelligence Platform (CIP) that builds unique human-like profiles to enable 1-to-1 personalisation at Telco scale. Our CIP turns user actions into interest and intent data, then makes these insights ready to activate everywhere you touch customers—across marketing, sales, ecommerce and customer support. Clients benefit from improvements in segmentation, targeting, open and conversion rates, customer experience, customer satisfaction and loyalty. Visit us at www.intenthq.com .

