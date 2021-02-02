IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 10 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global IV and oral iron drugs market report.

The global IV and oral iron drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11.6% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The demand for prescription iron drugs is relatively high in developed economies such as the US and few European countries. This high demand is one of the major reasons for the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period. Approval of few branded IV drugs such as Feraccru, Monofer, and Injectafer in newer markets will further contribute to the overall growth of the market. The IV iron drugs market value is likely to increase by 2.5 times in 2026 compared to 2020 revenue and dominate the global IV & oral iron drugs market with a share of around 67% in 2026. Ferinject/Injectafer is the major branded iron drug approved in around 85 countries generating millions of revenues worldwide both for Vifor Pharma and Daiichi Sankyo. The US is likely to witness faster incremental growth of around USD 2 billion due to high penetration of branded iron drugs over generic ones. Nephrology application segment will register an incremental growth of more than USD 3.5 billion during the forecast period. This is attributable to the availability of commercial branded iron drugs for treating iron deficiency in chronic kidney disease patients. Vendors should rely on strategic collaborations for quick product access and to penetrate new markets and expand in existing markets. For instance, Daiichi Sankyo Company acquired commercial rights of Injectafer in the US and Canada from Vifor Pharma Group. Likewise, Shield Therapeutics gave commercial rights of Feraccru to Norgine, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals, and Ewopharma.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by route of administration, application, patient group, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 2 key vendors, 7 other prominent vendors, and 6 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/iv-iron-oral-iron-drugs-market

IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market – Segmentation

Expected launches of branded IV iron drugs in new markets and expanded indication approvals for existing commercially available brands are the key factors influencing the IV iron drugs' growth. The increased uptake of branded IV drugs in the US and European countries is also expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and nephrological disorders across the world is increasing the application of iron drugs at a faster rate, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Across the globe, one in five men and one in four women have CKD among people above 65 years of age.

Adults constitute over 81% share of the global IV and oral iron drugs market. Adults dominate the market due to the high incidence and prevalence of ID and IDA in the elderly population across the globe. CKD is relatively common among adults, with a prevalence rate of up to 13%.

IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market by Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous (IV)

IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market by Application

Nephrology

Obstetrics & Gynecology (OBGYN)

Surgery

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Heart Failure (HF)

IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market by Patient Group

Adult

Pediatric

IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market by Distribution

Hospital Pharmacies

Offline Retail Pharmacies

Online Channels

IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market – Dynamics

Vendors, especially key players, are increasingly focusing on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as strategic collaborations & licensing opportunities to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market. Strategic collaboration agreements provide vendors with an opportunity to expand the market reach as well as increase the sales volume of drugs across the world. These strategic partnerships and in-licensing/out-licensing opportunities will allow players to gain a competitive advantage and vast geographical reach, which will drive their growth and profitability. These strategies will also allow vendors to reduce their R&D expenses and offer scope for easy market access of products into wider geographies by leveraging the portfolio of the acquired companies. Leading vendors in the global IV & oral iron drugs market are highly focused on strategic collaborations with counterparts in various countries to expand their global footprint.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Investigational Iron Drugs

Increasing Availability of Branded Iron Therapeutics and Expanded Indication Approvals

High Demand for Dextran-free IV Iron Therapeutics

Growing Demand Iron Replacement Therapies Among Kidney Disease Patients

IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market – Geography

North America obtains the largest position for the IV & oral iron drugs market across the world. The presence of a large proportion of the population with ID, coupled with better treatment access to ID and IDA, especially branded drugs, is the main factor for the high market share of the region. The strong presence of key vendors is another reason for high product uptake in the region. As a result, the IV & oral iron drugs market in North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The region is likely to witness an incremental growth of around USD 2 billion during the forecast period, which is the highest compared to other regions. It is also expected to witness the highest absolute growth of over 105% during the forecast period.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/iv-iron-oral-iron-drugs-market

IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Turkey



South Africa

Major Vendors

Vifor Pharma

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Other Prominent Vendors

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Akebia Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics

PHARMACOSMOS

Allergan

Sanofi

AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals

Other Vendors

AZAD Pharma

Ciron Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Rockwell Medical

Salveo Lifecare

Sunny Pharmaceutical

Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence