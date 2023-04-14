It's time to dial up the fun with NickWatch, the new connected smartwatch for kids

LONDON, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli start-up Watchinu has launched NickWatch, a new connected smartwatch under license agreement with the popular kids' brand Nickelodeon, now available for kids aged six to nine. Offering a wealth of entertainment based on Nickelodeon's iconic and award-winning characters, the brand new NickWatch features a variety of games, dances, crafts, music, safe connectivity, communication and customisation, all in the one must-have accessory for kids.

The connected smartwatch features characters from beloved Nickelodeon series including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants and more. NickWatch also allows parents to monitor their child's use and, importantly, keep track of their child's location via the 'NickWatch Caretaker App.'

Downloadable on all app stores when subscribed, the Caretaker App gives caregivers peace of mind when away from their children. Adults can use the app to enable two-way messaging and calls, and manage the user account on the watch. This includes muting the device during school hours, for example, and choosing who can connect and communicate with their child – and no, children can't override the actions taken! Social media platforms are also not accessible from the watch.

NickWatch includes eight key features, to provide an imaginative and explorative environment for children (and their parents), helping to spark intuitive play. The NickWatch's variety of games encourage roleplay and enhance physical and social play, allowing children to interpret the tasks presented and truly let their imagination run wild.

Udi Miron, CEO at Watchinu says: "NickWatch is set to shake-up the wearables market with some of the animation world's most iconic and loved characters baked into the experience – from SpongeBob to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the NickWatch delivers an experience like no other with the perfect combination of imaginative play and peace of mind for parents and carers."

"We are delighted that Watchinu is launching a new connected smartwatch harnessing the power of our consumer brands and that our iconic Nickelodeon characters will be used to help kids embrace technology and create immersive experiences that unlock a boundless world full of imagination, creativity and connectivity," said Doug Rosen, Senior Vice President, Games & Emerging Media, Paramount Global.

From May, new games will be released every couple of months, along with new stickers and watch face designs, new sound effects, musical instruments and voice filters.

SOURCE NickWatch