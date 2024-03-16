It's Paddy's -- NOT Patty's!!! Monster Energy Finally Sets America Right on a Decades Old Wrong

Monster Makes Long-Overdue PSA to Mark the Launch of Java Irish Crème on St Patrick's Weekend

CHICAGO, March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy has finally delivered the message to the American people: It's Paddy's — NOT Patty's!!!

To mark the launch of its brand new Java Monster Irish Crème flavor, the coffee + energy giant used its hallowed place in the Chicago St Patrick's Day parade to make a long-overdue PSA, and let the revelers know how to properly truncate the patron saint of Ireland.

"St. Patrick's… St. Paddy's… St. Padraig's…. even St. Pat's is okay, I keep telling people over here," said Ross McDonagh, Monster Energy Director of PR and Communications. "But never, never, NEVER St. Patty's. Patties are for burger buns — that's it."

Despite innumerable memes, t-shirts, dedicated websites, and even official announcements by Dublin Airport for incoming US visitors, many Americans insist on calling the weekend "St. Patty's" — a foible that continues to put the 'ire' in Ireland.

"It is literally the only way to offend an Irish person," said Dublin-born McDonagh, who has lived stateside for more than a decade. "So I decided to finally try do something about it."

To celebrate the launch of the latest flavor in its Java line — Irish Crème — Monster Energy joined the party in Chicago on March 16th, helping to dye the Chicago River its traditional green in a specially commissioned Java Monster boat, and sending its Java truck into the parade, accompanied by the enchanting Monster Girls, to hand out tens of thousands of free cans to revelers.

And leading their parade was one distinct Monster Energy leprechaun, carrying his "It's Paddy's — NOT Patty's" protest sign.

"My boss actually dared me to be a leprechaun in the parade," said McDonagh. "I agreed on one condition: I can use the platform to try put a stop to this Patty's BS!!"

