IT'S BIO PROJECT BY AOP GRUPPO VI.VA HIGHLIGHTS THE POSITIVE NUMBERS OF ORGANIC CONSUMPTION IN ITALY AND EUROPE

There is lively demand for summer fruit in particular for apricots and melons.

BOLOGNA, Italy, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a difficult year for the production of fruit and vegetables due to serious climate problems, the 2024 campaign shows positive signs in particular for apricots and melons. Demand is lively and consumers particularly appreciate the organoleptic quality of apricots and the sweetness and aroma of melons with the added value of certified organic production, for its sustainability and safety.

The positive numbers of organic are also confirmed by recent NielsenIQ data dedicated to the organic market in large-scale retail trade which highlight important signs of recovery in the entire organic food sector with a growth in 2023 of +4.3% compared to 2022.

Organic represents a share of 2.9% of the total food turnover in large-scale retail trade and today reaches a turnover of 2.1 billion of euros without considering the value produced by variable weight fruit and vegetables. The recovery is perceived in the first five months of the year with +3.2 in value and +2.1 in volume compared to the previous year. Discount stores are growing, as is also the case with conventional food, while e-commerce and self-service are decreasing.

The South of Europe leads the growth in organic food purchases with a +7.4% compared to 2023. The growth of these months is also seen in Europe, in particular in Germany, the UK and Spain, while volumes are decreasing in France, a country which had experienced a real boom in the last three years.

"This year", the President of Almaverde Bio Paolo Pari declares, "the production of organic fruit and vegetables has not suffered the dramatic damage caused by the adverse climate and production is normal. In particular, we are seeing good demand for organic apricots and melons, but peaches and nectarines are no exception, typically summer fruits, particularly sought after for their excellent organoleptic quality and healthiness. The strong point is the close link with the associated producers distributed in the most important Italian fruit-growing regions. The quality of the product and the availability of significant volumes of organic summer fruit and vegetables allow us to offer a complete range while optimizing prices."

The NielsenIQ Discover 2023 survey photographs the main consumption trends for organic products: Italianity and healthiness are in the foreground, with particular attention to free-from foods, in which the production process that guarantees maximum food safety is highlighted and made distinctive and guaranteed by European organic certification.

It's Bio is a project financed by the European Union and AOP Gruppo Vi.Va., with the participation of Almaverde Bio, Apofruit, Codma OP, Ca' Nova, Coop Sole, AOP La Mongolfiera, OrtoRomi and OP Terre di Bari.

Find out more on www.itsbio.it

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470866/ITS_BIO_Logo.jpg