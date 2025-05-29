ITRI Opens UK Office and Launches Collaboration With Catapult Network

LONDON, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) unveiled its UK Office in London, marking a significant step in Taiwan-UK collaboration on technology and innovation. As ITRI's fifth international branch, following offices in the U.S., Japan, Germany, and Southeast Asia, the ITRI UK Office will serve as a strategic innovation hub to strengthen the ties between Taiwan and the UK.

TRI hosts the UK Office Opening Ceremony and Taiwan-UK Innovation Forum in London on May 28.

Held on May 28, the ITRI UK Office Opening Ceremony & Taiwan-UK Innovation Forum welcomed over 100 representatives from British industry, government, and academia to celebrate the occasion. During the event, ITRI signed a Statement of Intent for strategic collaboration with the Catapult Network. This new partnership will strengthen the connection between ITRI and the UK's leading innovation ecosystem.

Minister of Economic Affairs Jyh-Huei Kuo delivered a video message to extend his congratulations, noting that the combination of Taiwan's expertise in semiconductors and ICT with the UK's substantial R&D capacity presents vast opportunities for collaboration. He added that through the Taiwan-UK Collaborative R&D Programme, a joint initiative funded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the UK DSIT's Innovate UK, along with the efforts of the ITRI UK Office, the collaborating partners will drive growth in technology, industry, and markets.

Tsung-Tsong Wu, Chairman of ITRI, remarked that Taiwan and the UK have built a strong partnership in technology development, scientific research, and industrial innovation through years of joint R&D and talent exchange. The UK has long held a leading position in science and innovation, while Taiwan, with its strong technological capabilities, has become a key driver in the global value chain. He noted that the ITRI UK Office will serve as an effective platform for knowledge exchange, talent development, and innovation co-creation—connecting the strengths of Taiwan and the UK to accelerate technology commercialization and create global industrial value.

ITRI President Edwin Liu emphasized ITRI's close partnership with the Catapult Network, including work with CSA Catapult on compound semiconductors and ORE Catapult on offshore wind technology. "Today, we're expanding our collaboration with the Catapult Network into new areas including 6G communications, quantum technologies, net-zero solutions, biomedical innovations, AI, and smart manufacturing," he said. "By combining our strengths, we'll deepen the ties between Taiwan and the UK through talent exchange, field trials, and advanced joint R&D projects. These collective efforts will foster innovation and help industries enhance their competitiveness and global presence."

The event was joined by distinguished guests, including Lord Richard Faulkner of Worcester, UK Trade Envoy to Taiwan and Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords; Dr. Dave Smith, UK National Technology Adviser; Professor Julia Sutcliffe, UK Chief Scientific Adviser; and former British Office Taipei Representatives John Dennis and Catherine Nettleton.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Germany, the UK, Japan, and Thailand in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

