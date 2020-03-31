Itiviti Partners With ECS Fin to Add SWIFT Messaging to NYFIX Matching

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced a partnership with ECS Fin, provider of financial messaging services and transaction processing solutions, adding trade settlement to NYFIX Matching.

Through this partnership, NYFIX Matching now has the ability to process trade messages with custodians via all networks including SWIFT. Itiviti will be able to notify trade status to customers in real-time and equip them to take immediate action thereby minimizing breaks.

"Working with ECS Fin was a logical next step for Itiviti's post-trade platform, NYFIX Matching," said Jason Landauer, Head of Network Sales, Itiviti. "With this partnership, NYFIX Matching can now support execution all the way to settlement."

ECS Fin is one of Itiviti's 60 global partners. This mutually beneficial partnership will enhance the abilities of both parties to offer PREMIER services to their customers and provide an outstanding post-trade experience.

"This partnership will complement our offering in the trade processing space", said Finney Zechariah, Chief Operating Officer, ECS Fin. "Our Trade Settlement Platform supported by our SWIFT Service Bureau when engaged with Itiviti's NYFIX Matching service will defragment the messaging workflows and optimize the overall post-trade process."

NYFIX Matching is a post-trade affirmation, confirmation and matching service that provides the buy-side with the capability to streamline their post-trade workflow, which handles the matching and repair of block allocations by the broker with the internal systems of the buy-side firm. Buy-side firms can confirm and affirm trades on one consolidated platform.

About Itiviti



Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.



Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.



A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.



With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit: www.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter @Itiviti_AB, on Facebook @ItivitiAB, and on LinkedIn

About ECS Fin:



ECS Fin is an engineering enterprise that specializes in process optimization. We design software solutions with a systems approach to transaction processing. Founded in 1999 as a consulting firm, ECS Fin advised many fortune 100 companies, coordinating business divisions and technology groups.

Observing the difficulties faced by its customers dealing with multiple products from different vendors, ECS Fin developed IMS solutions combining processing modules, supporting components and connectivity services taking into consideration the complete life cycle of a transaction rather than catering to the need of a specific business division.

ECS Fin's SWIFT Service Bureau is PREMIER certified by SWIFT and its Trade Settlement Platform is Gold certified by SWIFT.

To learn more about ECS Fin visit https://ecsfin.com/ or follow ECS Fin onLinkedIn andFacebook.

About SWIFT:



SWIFT is a global messaging network used by financial institutions to securely send and receive information for clearing and settlement of payments, securities, derivatives and FX transactions.

To learn more about SWIFT visit https://swift.com

For further information, please contact:

Itiviti

Madeline Winter, Head of Marketing and Communications, Americas

Tel: +1-312-327-8551

madeline.winter@itiviti.com

ECS Fin

Finney Zechariah, Chief Operating Officer

Tel: +1-914-902-5901

finney@ecsfin.com

