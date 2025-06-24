itel's BudsNeo 3 Crowned Golden Winner at French Design Awards for Sleek Design and 100-Hour Battery Life

SHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- itel, a global leading smart life brand for everyone, proudly announced that its latest wireless earbuds, BudsNeo 3, has been honored with the prestigious Golden Winner award at the French Design Awards 2025 - an international competition that honours and acknowledges the zenith of creative genius in interior, architectural, product, packaging, fashion, and landscape design.

itel Smart Accessories 100 Days Long Lasting Battery Earbuds BudsNeo 3

This esteemed recognition celebrates the BudsNeo 3's minimalist aesthetic and industry-leading 100-hour battery life feature, marking a significant achievement for itel Smart Life as it expands its footprint in the audio category. The award underscores itel Smart Life's strategic foray into new business segments and reinforces the brand's commitment to delivering accessible and user-centric innovation.

Following its recent industry accolades, BudsNeo 3 continues to redefine expectations for affordable audio wearables, seamlessly blending artful craftsmanship with practicality for users who demand both style and endurance.

Crafted to mirror the organic elegance of smooth river pebbles, the earbuds' ergonomic silhouette nestles effortlessly into the ear, offering a featherlight fit that lasts through hours of work, workouts, or immersive play. The charging case echoes this harmony of form and function, with intuitively angled edges for a satisfying grip and seamless one-handed access. Available in nature-inspired hues—Phantom Black, Ivory White, Midnight Blue, and Daylight Green—the design speaks to a global audience seeking sophistication without compromise.

At its core, BudsNeo 3 is engineered to keep pace with nonstop lifestyles. Its industry-leading 100-hour battery life ensures music, calls, and content flow uninterrupted, powered by proprietary technology that doubles efficiency compared to conventional models. This relentless focus on user-centric innovation has fueled its rapid rise in emerging markets like Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, Indonesia, and Pakistan, where both influencers and everyday listeners champion its fusion of premium comfort and accessible performance.

Building on the momentum of the BudsNeo 3, itel Smart Life is set to release two more innovative audio products in the coming months: itel's first open wireless earbuds product BudsFit 5, and the deep bass earbuds product BudsAir 5. Both designed with young users in mind, combining trendy aesthetics, ergonomic comfort, and smart features to enhance everyday audio experiences.

For more information please visit: https://www.itel-life.com/audio/earbuds/budsneo-3

About itel

Established over 15 years, itel is a reliable smart life brand for everyone. Adopting "Enjoy better life" as its brand philosophy, itel's mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products and lifestyle products to everyone. It democratizes technology by giving entry to technology and connections to consumers without prior access to it. Expanding its presence in more than 80 emerging markets globally, itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, accessories, electrics, speakers, home appliances, and lifestyle products and in 2024 it ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $75 and No.1 feature phone brand. https://www.itel-mobile.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717426/itel_Smart_Accessories_100_Days_Long_Lasting_Battery_Earbuds_Neo.jpg