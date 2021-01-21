itelligence AG publishes key figures for fiscal year 2020

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG, commented: "I am very proud of how our employees all over the world have adapted to the unusual circumstances and have always given their best for our customers. itelligence has even grown in this climate – mainly thanks to acquisitions in Brazil and Thailand. Our revenue more than doubled in Asia. We used the year to invest a record amount of around MEUR 20 in our business model."

In the revenue segments, consulting business amounted to MEUR 444.5, down 1.9% on the previous year's figure of MEUR 453.0. License revenues rose by 1.9% from MEUR 67.3 in 2019 to MEUR 68.6 in the past fiscal year. The most significant growth in revenue was achieved by the Cloud Subscription segment, which was up by 32.6% at MEUR 36.2 after MEUR 27.3 in 2019. Managed Services expanded and generated revenue growth of 6.3% to MEUR 513.0 after MEUR 482.4 in the previous year. In the Other segment, revenue increased by 17.1% from MEUR 8.2 to MEUR 9.6.

Broken down by territory, the DACH region saw minor revenue growth of 0.6% to MEUR 477.6 after MEUR 474.7 in fiscal 2019. Revenue in Western Europe amounted to MEUR 160.4 in 2020 after MEUR 162.7 in the previous year (-1.4%). Northern and Eastern Europe (NEE) generated revenue of MEUR 191.9 in fiscal 2020 after MEUR 195.1 in the previous year, a slight decline of 1.6%. Revenue in the Americas region amounted to MEUR 176.9, an increase of +1.3% on the previous year's figure of MEUR 174.7. itelligence achieved by far its largest surge in revenue in the Asia segment with growth of 144.6% from MEUR 23.3 to MEUR 57.0. The Other segment contributed revenue of MEUR 8.1 after MEUR 7.7 in the previous year, and thus an increase of 5.2%.

Overall, itelligence AG's result of operations shows modest income with a clear rising trend in the fourth quarter of 2020. itelligence AG generated EBITA for the year as a whole of MEUR 32.0 after MEUR 38.4 in the previous year. The EBITA margin was therefore 3.0% after 3.7% in 2019. By contrast, EBITA rose rapidly in the fourth quarter by 34.9% from MEUR 12.9 in the same quarter of the previous year to MEUR 17.4; the EBITA margin thus improved significantly from 4.5% to 6.1%.

Jürgen Pürzer, itelligence AG's CFO since March 1, 2020, said: "We intend to continue the positive upswing in income from the fourth quarter into 2021. In the current situation, this is a challenge that we accept. We plan to achieve this with efficient cost management in all areas and countries, and by enhancing our global processes/systems."

The Management Board is forecasting further growth in revenue and increased earnings for fiscal 2021. On account of the uncertainty stemming from the pandemic, we are forecasting revenue growth of between 1% and 3%. Owing to the pandemic, the Management Board has not commented on EBITA performance.

