ITE HCMC 2022: Your must-attend travel event in Vietnam and Asia

With less than 2 months to the event, this is the best opportunity to leverage, maximize one's outreach and to be amongst key buyers, sellers and decision makers from all over the world.

"ITE HCMC 2022 is one of the key travel events to recover Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam tourism, together with Mekong sub-region post-COVID-19. We are actively inviting quality international buyers, corporations, partners, as well as travel professionals to attend to network and explore new business opportunities," Mrs. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism affirmed.

WHAT TO EXPECT?

Over 150 strictly vetted senior hosted buyers with purchasing responsibility

Over 200 exhibiting companies and brands

25 hosted media from 15 countries

Over 30,000 trade and public visitors expected at the event

Vietnam Night "The Quintessence of Vietnamese Rice".

Vietnam MICE Tourism Forum – collaboration with the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham).

Seminar on key tourism markets.

Workshop on digital transformation and destination marketing.

About ITE HCMC

Established in 2005, is the key international tourism event and the largest event of its kind in Vietnam and the Mekong sub-region for both inbound and outbound markets, attracting hundreds of international exhibitors and hosted buyers. ITE HCMC is the one and only tourism event endorsed by the Tourism Alliance of Mekong sub-region: Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

ITE HCMC 2022 is organized by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT); Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism; CIS Vietnam and LeBros. Website: www.itehcmc.travel

ITE HCMC 2022 is proudly to announced Vietnam Airlines (http://www.vietnamairlines.com) as Official Airlines; and Saigontourist Group (www.saigontourist.com) as Gold Sponsor; PR Newswire as official news distribution partner.www.saigontourist.com

