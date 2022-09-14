ITE HCMC 2022 concluded with remarkable achievements toward tourism recovery

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITE HCMC 2022 continued to reach new heights with the engaged participation of more than 300 exhibiting companies and brands, including national travel associations, travel agencies, resorts, and hotels. Besides the presence of the tourism authorities and travel businesses from 42 provinces and cities in Vietnam.

The 16th Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo 2022 (ITE HCMC 2022) officially concluded with resounding success

ITE HCMC 2022 hosted 161 international buyers from major inbound markets of Vietnam, including Australia, England, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, US, etc. to conduct a total of 8,600 B2B meetings with sellers during the three-day event and nearly 21 international media.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, also expressed her acknowledgment of the active participation of localities, domestic and international tourism businesses. With that support, Ho Chi Minh City's tourism industry will be motivated to accelerate the recovery and reaffirm its position as one of the leading tourist destinations in Vietnam.

ITE HCMC 2022 has successfully conducted approximately 20 side events and seminars such as: "Solutions for recovery and sustainable development of international tourism", Promoting the Potential Tourist Market of Vietnam (India and the Middle East), the workshop on Digital transformation in tourism and a series of events on Tourism Marketing Day.

Besides the Vietnam Night, which made a good impression on international visitors, other outstanding tourism promotion activities were also successfully organized, such as the Cambodia Night, Taiwan Night, Korea Night, Bac Kan Tourism Promotion Conference, Quang Nam Tourism Day, etc.

At the World Travel Award Ceremony for Asia & Oceania, Ho Chi Minh City beat seven other rivals to win the award for "Asia's Leading Business Travel Destination 2022", and Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism was named as "Asia's Leading City Tourist Board 2022".

The event was endorsed by the Vietnam Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; organized by Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and Vietnam National Administration of Tourism; executed by Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center, C.I.S Vietnam and Le Bros Company.

ITE HCMC 2022 is honored to receive the companionship of Sponsors, including:

Diamond Sponsor: Vietnam Airlines - Official Airline, Saigontourist Group.

Gold Sponsors: GEM Center, Nova Hospitality, Renaissance Riverside Saigon.

Other Sponsors: ACV, Bamboo Airways, Vietjet Air, Vietravel, Dien Quan Media & Entertainment, Ladafoods…

ITE HCMC 2023 will be held from 7-9 September 2023.

For more information, please visit www.itehcmc.travel

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1898561/ITE.jpg

