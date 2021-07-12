ITAB Shop Concept: Interim Report January - June 2021

News provided by

ITAB Shop Concept

12 Jul, 2021, 12:57 BST

JÖNKÖPING, Sweden, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

APRIL - JUNE 2021

  • Net sales increased by 30.3 % to SEK 1,488 million (1,142)
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 38 million (34)
  • Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 16 million (7)
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 9 million (4)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.03 (0.04)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -158 million (257)

In 2021, non-recurring items impacted the profit after financial items by SEK -43 million (-30).

  • EBITDA excluding non-recurring items amounted to SEK 144 million (128)
  • Net debt amounted to SEK 1,034 million (2,149)
  • Net debt excl. lease liability decreased to SEK 415 million (1,453)

JANUARY - JUNE 2021

  • Net sales increased by 17.7 % to SEK 3,011 million (2,558)
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 140 million (75)
  • Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 85 million (34)
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 59 million (22)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.34 (0.23)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -56 million (383)
  • In 2021, non-recurring items impacted the profit after financial items by SEK -57 million (-42).
  • EBITDA excluding non-recurring items amounted to SEK 323 million (249)

IMPORTANT EVENTS JANUARY - JUNE 2021

  • ITAB's recapitalisation completed
  • oThe rights issue has contributed SEK 768 million before equity issue costs
  • oThe offset issue has contributed SEK 100 million to equity
  • oAll A shares have been reclassified to B shares
  • Acquisition of 81% of Cefla's business unit for retail solutions completed.

For further information, please contact:

ITAB Shop Concept AB 
Ulrika Bergmo Sköld, CFO
Telephone:  +46 36 31 73 00
Mobile:   +46 732-30 05 98
Box 9054, SE-550 09 JÖNKÖPING 
Telephone: +46 36 31 73 00
itab.com, itabgroup.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/itab-shop-concept/r/interim-report-january---june-2021,c3383661

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE ITAB Shop Concept

Also from this source

Interim Report January − March 2021...

ITAB Shop Concept - Year-End Report January - December 2020...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics