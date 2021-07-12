ITAB Shop Concept: Interim Report January - June 2021

JÖNKÖPING, Sweden, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

APRIL - JUNE 2021

Net sales increased by 30.3 % to SEK 1,488 million (1,142)

(1,142) Operating profit amounted to SEK 38 million (34)

(34) Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 16 million (7)

(7) Profit after tax amounted to SEK 9 million (4)

(4) Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.03 (0.04)

(0.04) Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -158 million (257)

In 2021, non-recurring items impacted the profit after financial items by SEK -43 million (-30).

EBITDA excluding non-recurring items amounted to SEK 144 million (128)

(128) Net debt amounted to SEK 1,034 million (2,149)

(2,149) Net debt excl. lease liability decreased to SEK 415 million (1,453)

JANUARY - JUNE 2021

Net sales increased by 17.7 % to SEK 3,011 million (2,558)

(2,558) Operating profit amounted to SEK 140 million (75)

(75) Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 85 million (34)

(34) Profit after tax amounted to SEK 59 million (22)

(22) Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.34 (0.23)

(0.23) Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -56 million (383)

(383) In 2021, non-recurring items impacted the profit after financial items by SEK -57 million (-42).

(-42). EBITDA excluding non-recurring items amounted to SEK 323 million (249)

IMPORTANT EVENTS JANUARY - JUNE 2021

ITAB's recapitalisation completed

oThe rights issue has contributed SEK 768 million before equity issue costs

before equity issue costs oThe offset issue has contributed SEK 100 million to equity

to equity oAll A shares have been reclassified to B shares

Acquisition of 81% of Cefla's business unit for retail solutions completed.

