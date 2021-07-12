ITAB Shop Concept: Interim Report January - June 2021
ITAB Shop Concept
12 Jul, 2021, 12:57 BST
JÖNKÖPING, Sweden, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
APRIL - JUNE 2021
- Net sales increased by 30.3 % to SEK 1,488 million (1,142)
- Operating profit amounted to SEK 38 million (34)
- Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 16 million (7)
- Profit after tax amounted to SEK 9 million (4)
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.03 (0.04)
- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -158 million (257)
In 2021, non-recurring items impacted the profit after financial items by SEK -43 million (-30).
- EBITDA excluding non-recurring items amounted to SEK 144 million (128)
- Net debt amounted to SEK 1,034 million (2,149)
- Net debt excl. lease liability decreased to SEK 415 million (1,453)
JANUARY - JUNE 2021
- Net sales increased by 17.7 % to SEK 3,011 million (2,558)
- Operating profit amounted to SEK 140 million (75)
- Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 85 million (34)
- Profit after tax amounted to SEK 59 million (22)
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.34 (0.23)
- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -56 million (383)
- In 2021, non-recurring items impacted the profit after financial items by SEK -57 million (-42).
- EBITDA excluding non-recurring items amounted to SEK 323 million (249)
IMPORTANT EVENTS JANUARY - JUNE 2021
- ITAB's recapitalisation completed
- oThe rights issue has contributed SEK 768 million before equity issue costs
- oThe offset issue has contributed SEK 100 million to equity
- oAll A shares have been reclassified to B shares
- Acquisition of 81% of Cefla's business unit for retail solutions completed.
For further information, please contact:
ITAB Shop Concept AB
Ulrika Bergmo Sköld, CFO
Telephone: +46 36 31 73 00
Mobile: +46 732-30 05 98
Box 9054, SE-550 09 JÖNKÖPING
Telephone: +46 36 31 73 00
itab.com, itabgroup.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/itab-shop-concept/r/interim-report-january---june-2021,c3383661
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE ITAB Shop Concept
Share this article