It's All About Beauty This Black Friday With Massive Offerings For Australians From RÉDUIT

Here are REDUIT'S 2020 Black Friday discounts.

BUY SIX SMARTPODS, CHOOSE A COMPLIMENTARY DEVICE FOR UP TO 349 AUD

To be sure you won't leave this Black Friday empty-handed, RÉDUIT prepared an offer you can't refuse. For every 6 Skinpods™ or Hairpods™ purchased you will receive RÉDUIT One haircare device or RÉDUIT Spa skincare device FOR FREE.

This offer includes purchasing any six Smartpods from the skinpod or hairpod collection and the buyer can choose a complimentary RÉDUIT One device for hair, or the RÉDUIT Spa device for skin.

All RÉDUIT DEVICES - 20% off - SAVING UP TO 69 AUD

Those who have had their eyes on the iconic and wildly innovative RÉDUIT devices for skin or hair, can benefit from a huge 20% on all devices . There are six devices to choose from , three from the haircare range and three from the skincare range.

30% OFF ALL SMARTPODS - SAVING UP TO 17.90 AUD PER POD

For RÉDUIT fans who are already enjoying the latest in technology and innovative skin and hair treatments, now you can stock up and enjoy 30% off all Smartpods. This includes all of the Hairpods, all of the Skindpods, as well as the full range of LED Pods.

Visit RÉDUIT.com and RÉDUIT's Instagram to discover your bargain du jour just in time for holiday gifting. The RÉDUIT Black Friday sales will run from Monday 23 November, 12.00am to Monday 30 November, 12.00am. All Black Friday deals can be purchased exclusively through www.reduit.com .

ABOUT RÉDUIT:

In French 'RÉDUIT' means 'reduced'. We reduce packaging. Amplify results. Reduce time. Amplify eﬃcacy. Reduce steps. Amplify beauty.

RÉDUIT was created with one vision: to revolutionize the everyday beauty routine. We started in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, with the dream of creating truly superior beauty products. From performance to sustainability and user-friendliness, we design products that truly elevate the everyday.

Set on raising the bar for professional and at-home beauty solutions that deliver on one simple promise: enhancing the results and experience while reducing the unnecessary.

