IstTek Joins Cisco® Solution Partner Program

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IstTek announces that it has recently joined the Cisco® Solution Partner Program as a Solution Partner.

The ever-increasing demand to communicate with customers through all possible means (Omnichannel) has become ever more prevalent, leading to the continued virtualisation of the traditional contact centre. Existing solutions face an uphill struggle in the face of these changes.

IstTek CEO Josh Ayres said, "IstTek's role in the solution partner ecosystem is simple: to provide comprehensive access to all Omnichannel technologies for CISCO solutions, while maintaining both a fail-safe option on the one hand and keeping existing contact centre solutions on the other. Working directly with CISCO provides users with a one-stop solution for all their Omnichannel projects, and we are looking forward to working closely with other partners in the program."

About IstTek

As the leading provider of contact centre and customer experience solutions, delivered by our partners, IstTek is passionate about improving communication between businesses and their customers. The company has developed a wide portfolio of solutions that include all the essential communications tools for the digital age, enabling delivery of an exceptional customer and employee experience at all times.

Since its foundation in 2002, IstTek's parent company, the IST Group, has continued to grow year on year and to develop product excellence, superior technical support, and pioneering customer experience solutions.

SOURCE IstTek