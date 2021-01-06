iST makes a breakthrough in 1.5 Mil Taiko Wafer with High Wafer Strength

iST pointed, wafer thinning has been the most direct and effective process improvement in cutting power consumption and input impedance of power semiconductors which not only reduce packaging dimension but also extends the operating life of wafers by lowering RDS (on) and heat accumulation.

However, the MOSFET foundries are facing a challenge of balancing thinness and strength of wafers to minimize the risks of soaring rate of broken wafers.

iST is not only to exclusively develop the thinning technology for wafers 2mil(50um), 1.5mil(38um), and even 0.4mil(10um) thick, but also strengthen wafers by reducing stress accumulation at the damage layer with its optimized process.

iST can provide customized solutions to enhance wafer for Power MOSFET/IGBT and other components. For any inquiries, just ring Mr. Liu at +886-3-579-9909 EXT 5001 or email us at web_sp@istgroup.com

About Integrated Service Technology

Founded in 1994, iST began its business from IC circuit debugging and modification and gradually expanded its scope of operations, including Failure Analysis, Reliability Verification, Material Analysis, Automotive Electronic Verification Platforms and Signal Integrity Testing Services. iST has offered full-scope verification and analysis services to the IC engineering industry, its customers cover the whole spectrum of the electronics industry from IC design to end products.

In response to iST's mission of providing integrated solutions to customers, iST not only focuses on its core laboratory services but also enters the mass production services of wafer backend process. http://www.istgroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393497/TEM_maps.jpg

Related Links

http://www.istgroup.com



SOURCE Integrated Service Technology Inc. (iST)