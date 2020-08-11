Isotropic Systems Names John-Paul Szczepanik Senior Vice President of Engineering

Szczepanik will play an integral role in managing all aspects of the development and production of Isotropic Systems' game-changing terminals, including patented circuitry at the core of the optical beamforming lens modules that enable the antenna to link with multiple satellites in multiple orbits.

Based in the UK, Szczepanik will contribute hands-on engineering experience with extremely complex system architecture and RF platform development, further strengthening Isotropic Systems' fast-growing UK presence and collaborative relationships with a growing number of innovative companies deeply involved in the UK space market.

"John-Paul Szczepanik is a tremendous addition to our Isotropic Systems leadership team, with a strong and proven mix of hands-on experience and strategic vision that will absolutely contribute significantly to a smooth and mission-critical transition from terminal development to commercial production over the next 18 months," said John Finney, Isotropic Systems CEO. "Like our fast-growing teams in the UK and the U.S., JP is already keenly focused on an exciting terminal roadmap that leads to multi-beam, multi-frequency antennas allowing users simultaneous access to the vast array of next generation satellites in view. That's the ultimate goal for government, defense, aero and enterprise markets."

Isotropic Systems is already in advanced tests and trials of its multi-beam terminals with the U.S. Defense Department's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and other government agencies, along with development framework agreements with leading operators such as SES and Inmarsat. The company expects to commercially launch its first terminal offerings late next year as new MEO and LEO constellations begin to initiate services in early 2022.

"I'm thrilled to join the leadership team of Isotropic Systems and contribute to the development and delivery of its breakthrough terminals. Isotropic's products and roadmap have always impressed me – it really is an innovative and highly valuable technology that's uniquely placed to unleash the full potential of LEO, MEO and GEO connectivity over a single antenna," said John-Paul Szczepanik, Senior Vice President of Engineering for Isotropic Systems. "The next two years will be full of technical milestones as we move quickly toward commercialization of a terminal technology that is poised to redefine connectivity around the world."

Prior to joining Isotropic Systems, Szczepanik was with Phasor for seven years as their Chief Technology Officer leading the development of its Satcomm phased array. Before that he founded and served as CTO of On-Sun Systems, a new innovative Solar Panel company commercializing a Concentrated PV solar tracking technology. Earlier roles include time at The Technology Partnership, an engineering consultancy in Cambridge, where he led a multi-disciplinary team of engineers in the development of a novel medical device technology for a major U.S. medical company. He began his career at QinetiQ, a leading defense technology and materials development firm in the UK, who is also a partner with Isotropic Systems contributing to the unique optical lens modules at the heart of its multi-beam terminals.

About Isotropic Systems

Isotropic Systems is developing the world's first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminals designed to support the satellite industry to 'reach beyond' traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services. The company's team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design resulting in a line of terminals that are customizable to meet the performance, cost and power requirements of countless applications – from the most complex government defense systems and mobile backhaul solutions capable of extending 5G, to next-gen connected experiences aboard commercial airliners, cruise ships, offshore rigs, and even small fishing boats at sea. Isotropic Systems' Series A funding was led by Boeing to advance space-based connectivity. www.isotropicsystems.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1226276/JP_Szczepanik.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808814/Isotropic_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Isotropic Systems