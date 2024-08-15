Isostatic Pressing Market worth $9.9 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=23702585

Isostatic Pressing Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 7.6 Million Estimated Value by 2029 $ 9.9 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By valve type, material, size, pressure range, implementation, application, end-user industry, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complex Setup and Operation in Isostatic Pressing Key Market Opportunities Growing usage of HIP in the aerospace industry Key Market Drivers Increasing emphasis on integrating HIP with other heat-treatment processes

The hot isostatic pressing (HIP) segment is to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

HIP systems combine the standard HIP cycles with various heat treatment processes. Such systems have very wide applications in powder metallurgy operations across the world, since they increase productivity and process efficiency. HIP-based processes play an important role in the manufacture of complex parts such as spheres, valves, pipes, and rods for various industries. It is demand from the aerospace, defense, medical, and automotive industries driving the growth in hot isostatic pressing, a process that increases mechanical properties and reliability. This is fueled even further by its integration with additive manufacturing, taking use of HIP's ability to reduce porosity and increase density.

Service segment is to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The services of HIP and CIP includes casting densification, HIP/CIP cladding, HIP brazing, production of powder metalluargy, molding, powder compacting, bonding and diffusion. The growth of the services segment can be attributed to the increasing requirement for high-density, long-lifecycle materials by various industries, such as aerospace, automotive, and medical. Moreover, the increasing focus of raw material providers/manufacturing firms on building their reputation for consistent and flawless material characteristics will drive the demand for isostatic pressing services. Companies such as Bodycote, MTC Powder Solutions provide all these isostatic pressing services.

Dry bag pressing segment contributed highest market share in 2023.

The cold isostatic pressing market is segmented into two segments based on process type: wet bag (for creating flexible systems) and dry bag (for mass production). The dry bag pressing segment dominated the cold isostatic pressing market in 2023, owing to the availability of fully automated dry bag systems with computerised controls and user-friendly software. It is a faster isostatic processing method for component production than wet bag pressing. Also, the dry bag CIP process is more efficient and economical than the wet bag CIP process, as dry bag CIP is used for simple and small-volume part densification.

Precision machine manufacturing industry holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into various industries including automotive, aerospace, medical, energy & power, electronics & semiconductor, precision machine manufacturing, research & development, other industries. Precision machine manufacturing industry holds the largest market share during the forecast period. The HIP is used in precision machine manufacturing to manufacture a range of products, such as aluminum castings for machinery and heavy equipment. The market for the precision machine manufacturing segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the widening application scope of isostatic pressing systems in food & beverage, oil & gas, and steel manufacturing processes. Besides, technological advancements in the manufacturing industry are expected to propel the segment's growth. Energy & power is likely to be the second largest segment during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the isostatic pressing market in 2023.

North America consists of –the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is one of the leading producers of powder metallurgy (PM) products globally. The region accounts for a large share of the isostatic pressing industry due to the increasing demand for HIP-processed products in various industries, and strong presence of key industries like precision manufacturing, aerospace, defense, medical, automotive. A few isostatic pressing system manufacturers have implemented highly capable isostatic pressing units at research facilities in North America to densify industrial components and eliminate internal porosity. For example, Bodycote IMT, Inc. (US) is a premier isostatic pressing system and service provider in the region.

Key Players

The report profiles Isostatic Pressing Companies players such KOBE STEEL, LTD. (Japan), Bodycote (UK), Kennametal, Inc. (US), Nikkiso., Ltd. (Japan), DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), American Isostatic Presses, Inc (US), EPSI (US), and others.

