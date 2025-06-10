isinwheel Unveils Summer Carnival Event Featuring Exclusive Offers on High-Performance E-Scooters and E-Bikes

BERLIN, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 8-28, 2025, isinwheel, a leading innovator in electric mobility solutions, kicks off its Summer Carnival Sale, offering unbeatable deals on a curated selection of premium electric scooters and bicycles.

The event features discounts of up to 50% on select models, with an additional special offers for hardworking key workers and students. This seasonal campaign not only highlights performance-driven products but also celebrates the individuals who rely on efficient, eco-friendly mobility solutions in their daily lives.

Among the standout offerings is the isinwheel GT1 Off-Road Electric Scooter, built for adventure lovers and outdoor explorers. Powered by an 800W brushless motor, it effortlessly handles inclines up to 30%, delivering a stable, responsive ride across rough terrain. Its 48V 10Ah lithium battery offers up to 28 miles per charge, ideal for weekend getaways or extended rides. With a foldable, lightweight frame, the GT1 is easy to store anywhere. Its rugged durability and sleek design make it ideal for commutes and off-road adventures.

Also featured is the isinwheel S10MAX SUV Electric Scooter, a high-performance model built for urban streets and tougher trails. A 1000W motor enables speeds up to 28 mph and powers up hills with ease, while a 44-mile range ensures all-day reliability. Advanced front swing arm and rear spring suspension systems enhance comfort, while dual disc and electronic brakes improve safety. Smart features, including turn signals, LED lighting, a wide deck, and app control, elevate the ride experience.

For compact city commuting, the isinwheel U1 Commuter Electric Bicycle offers a 500W motor, 28-mile range, and AI-assisted incline support. Its 14-inch foldable frame, dual disc brakes, and UL-certified components make it a portable, safe, and intelligent choice for urban living.

Established with a mission to advance sustainable personal transportation, isinwheel continues to deliver innovative mobility solutions for a wide range of riders. The Summer Carnival Sale marks another step in expanding access to high-quality, feature-rich electric vehicles designed to meet the modern demands of mobility.

About isinwheel

isinwheel is a global leader in the manufacture of personal E-scooters, committed to enhancing the riding experience through continuous innovation. Embracing the principles of sustainable development, isinwheel offers convenient, eco-friendly, stylish, and affordable transportation solutions. Bringing desired destinations closer, isinwheel enriches lives in simpler, more affordable, and enjoyable ways.

