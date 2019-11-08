ISG Announces ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA Winners
08 Nov, 2019, 10:00 GMT
Awards for sourcing innovation and partnerships presented at gala event in London
LONDON, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, announced the winners of the 2019 ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA at a gala dinner last night at Two Temple Place in London, recognizing the year's most innovative and impactful sourcing partnerships.
The winners, selected by an independent panel of industry experts with extensive experience in sourcing and technology, were announced in the following categories:
Collaboration: A mutually beneficial sourcing relationship between client and provider
Winner: Cognizant with Severn Trent Water
Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider
Winner: Capgemini with Schneider Electric
Imagination: Rewarding creativity and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof businesses and better serve customers
Winner: HCL Technologies with ASDA
Impact: Recognizing the impact of a client/service provider(s) relationship on a community
Winner: T-Systems with Smart Farming
Leadership: A client executive who demonstrated exceptional drive and leadership
Winner: Fumbi Chima, adidas Group
Transformation: Successfully transformed organization or key business function
Winner: Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. with an African bank
Woman in Technology: Recognizing the contributions in technology made to women or by a woman
Winner: Veda Iyer, Mphasis
ISG Special Award: Selected by an ISG panel to recognize a significant contribution to the sourcing industry
Winner: Infosys Limited
"We offer our hearty congratulations to the winners of the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA for their exceptional work in 2019 to advance the technology services and sourcing industry," said Barry Matthews, partner, ISG. "Each nomination represented a new way to leverage client service and digital technology to help enterprise partners succeed, and it is our pleasure to celebrate these outstanding accomplishments."
Produced by ISG Events, the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches and digital technology. Full details can be found here.
