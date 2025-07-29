iScooter Launches Exciting Back-to-School Campaign in Europe

BERLIN, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iScooter, a leading innovator in personal transportation solutions, has officially launched its Back-to-School campaign across Europe. Running from July 25 to September 9, this initiative aims to help students kick off the new academic year with both style and speed.

The campaign features a range of electric scooters and bikes tailored for various student needs.

The iScooter i9 Electric Scooter stands out as the brand's most popular model for adults. It perfectly balances price and performance, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes or leisurely rides around campus. With its sleek design and efficient functionality, the i9 allows students to navigate effortlessly between dormitories, classrooms, libraries, and sports fields. This scooter not only saves time but also enhances mobility when heading to dining halls or coffee shops while providing an opportunity for stylish social media posts showcasing back-to-school outfits.

For those who require more power and durability on their journeys, the iScooter iX5S Off Road Electric Scooter is an exceptional option. Equipped with a robust motor that ensures safety and reliability at cruising speeds over long distances or rugged terrains, this model caters specifically to students living in suburban areas or those commuting from farther locations. The iX5S is perfect for weekend adventures such as cycling trips or camping excursions, ideal for outdoor enthusiasts who appreciate performance-driven rides that match their active lifestyles.

Additionally, the U1 Foldable Electric Bike has been designed with campus life in mind. This e-bike offers remarkable value without sacrificing quality; featuring a powerful 500W motor paired with a reliable 36V battery ensures smooth operation across various terrains. Its compact design allows easy storage within dorm rooms or classroom spaces after use, making it particularly suitable for incoming freshmen eager to familiarize themselves with campus routes quickly.

To celebrate this exciting season of return-to-school activities, customers can take advantage of an exclusive offer: purchase any two e-scooters or e-bikes (excluding treadmills and accessories) during this promotional period and receive an instant discount of 10%. This deal is perfect not only for individual students but also families looking to enjoy shared rides together as they embark on another school year filled with opportunities.

