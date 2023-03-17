(ISC)² Partners with UAE Cyber Security Council to Advance Regional Cybersecurity Workforce

Collaboration aids capacity building of the United Arab Emirates' cybersecurity workforce through enhanced training and professional development efforts

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) to build a collaborative strategic relationship to enhance the professional pipeline and quality of the cybersecurity workforce within the United Arab Emirates. (ISC)² will collaborate with the UAE CSC to provide increased training and professional development initiatives to support the UAE cybersecurity workforce, working towards a safer and more secure cyber world.

As part of the MOU, (ISC)² will support the UAE CSC in the development of its capacity building program. The assistance will support certification mapping to internationally recognized standards. Through certification promotion, the UAE Government will adopt (ISC)² certifications for identified job roles within the industry to support a unified standard for cybersecurity professionalism. Additionally, through the partnership, the UAE CSC will conduct benchmarks to analyze how UAE's local cybersecurity workforce compares with the rest of the world, with opportunities to improve and grow.

"(ISC)² is pleased to collaborate with the UAE CSC to strengthen the regional cybersecurity workforce. With the threat landscape becoming more sophisticated and well-resourced, the need for qualified cybersecurity talent is at an all-time high," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². "This collaboration addresses some of the most pressing workforce related challenges and sets up the UAE workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge to bolster their cyber resilience within the region and throughout the world."

"As part of the UAE's initiative to be a global leader in cybersecurity, the Council has established a cybersecurity ecosystem to create a safe and resilient cyber infrastructure, enabling citizens to fulfill their aspirations and empowering businesses to thrive in an evolving set of related cyber threats," said H.E. Dr Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Government. "We look forward to working with (ISC)² to further develop the UAE cybersecurity workforce and increase cybersecurity awareness, fostering greater national defenses."

About UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC)

In November 2020, UAE Cabinet, headed by the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has agreed to establish the UAE Cyber Security Council with the aim of developing a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and creating a safe and strong cyber infrastructure in the UAE.

As a part of the UAE Cabinet's vision to strive toward a more secure digital transformation, the Cabinet has established the Cyber Security Council, headed by the UAE Government's Head of Cyber Security. The Council is tasked with contributing to the development and creation of the Nation's legal and regulatory frameworks covering cybersecurity as well as securing existing and emerging technologies.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our association of candidates, associates and members, nearly 330,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

