iS Clinical skincare New Distributor Announcement - Sternlaser Medical Aesthetics Solutions, Inc.

iS Clinical/Innovative Skincare, LLC "iS Clinical" is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic agreement with Sternlaser Medical Aesthetic Solutions Inc. that appoints them as their authorized distributor for South Africa. Effective June 22nd, 2020.

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iS Clinical is confident that the partnership with Sternlaser Medical Aesthetic Solutions "Sternlaser" will provide more unified and streamlined service for iS Clinical customers in South Africa. Together we will ensure customers have easy access to the full iS Clinical cosmeceutical skincare range; with enhanced education, marketing materials, training, and much more. Sternlaser and iS Clinical are both committed to providing a heightened level of exceptional customer service throughout the entire South African region.

Sternlaser has been a manufacturer's representative and authorized distributor of SkinPen Collagen Induction Therapy, Genesis Biosystems Medical Microdermabrasion and Micro Channeling Systems, Zimmer Aesthetic Products, and INMODE Radio Frequency/Light Based Energy and Laser Technologies, and provides customers with world class aesthetic solutions to all leading cosmetic institutions in South Africa.

As a leading cosmeceutical brand, iS CLINICAL offers a wide range of medical-grade, botanically-based skincare products that are clinically validated to deliver dramatic visible improvements to the skin. We employ the highest ethical and business standards as we advance the science of skin health – one face at a time.

www.sternlaser.co.za

