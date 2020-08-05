IRRAS to Present Virtually at Upcoming Investor Conferences

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS, a global healthcare company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced that company management will present and participate in several virtual investor conferences listed below:

2020 WedBush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, August 12 th , 2020 from 12:35pm-1:05pm EDT

This presentation will be webcast live and details will be available on www.irras.com

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

September 14-16 th , 2020

The company is hosting 1x1 meetings with investors

Pareto Securities' Annual Healthcare Conference 2020 Stockholm

September 2 nd , 2020 from 3pm-3:30pm CET

This presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by Pareto Securities' registered clients

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: IRRAS).

For more information, please contact:

USA

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.

CEO

ir@irras.com

Europe

Sabina Berlin

CFO

+46-73-951-95-02

sabina.berlin@irras.com

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on August 5, 2020 at 08:00 (CET).

