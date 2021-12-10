Iron Deficiency Anemia Treatment Market to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% During Forecast Period, says TMR

- Pharmaceutical firms are improving intravenous (IV) infusion treatment methods., and offering iron supplementation with anti-inflammatory, anticoagulants, and antiplatelet drugs for patients with chronic conditions

- Players in Asia Pacific are witnessing lucrative growth avenues on the back of high disease prevalence, which is likely to propel the regional market

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The most prevalent cause of anemia across the world is deficiency of iron. Rise in the occurrence of chronic renal disorders, individual iron deficiency, and spike in the likelihood of hemodilution in pregnant women are expected to drive the global iron deficiency anemia treatment market during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030.

As per the WHO, anemia affects between 1.5 and 1.74 billion individuals worldwide, with iron deficiency accounting for half of the total anemia cases. Such high prevalence of iron deficiency anemia is anticipated to work in the favor of the global iron deficiency anemia treatment market.

Anemia and iron metabolism may play a significant role in multiple organ dysfunction syndrome during the ongoing COVID-19 infection. Coronavirus is more likely to infect patients who are iron deficient. As a result, companies in the global iron deficiency anemia treatment market have expanded their manufacturing capabilities to bridge the gap between demand and supply at hospitals and pharmacies.

The global iron deficiency anemia treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical firms in this market are focusing on India, where substantial share of the female population is anemic.

Key Findings of Market Report

Developments in Iron Supplements Supported by Divalent Iron Salts and Ferrous Sulfate

Besides offering iron supplements, players in the global iron deficiency anemia treatment market are making advancements in intravenous (IV) infusion solutions for patients suffering from chronic conditions. New iron supplementation options are expected to boostthe growth of the market. The use of antiplatelet medicines, anti-inflammatory medications, and anticoagulants are supporting these programs.

As iron fumarate, gluconate, and ferrous sulfate have higher bioavailability than other compounds, companies have been working to develop better formulations. They are focusing on new medicines that include divalent iron salts. They are offering inexpensive drugsat pharmacies and pharmacy shops to benefit to the patients suffering from iron deficiency anemia.

Introduction of Supplementation Programs in Developing Countries to Boost Market Growth

Iron deficiency anemia is connected with huge monetary losses in productivity among working women in developing nations every year. As a result, pharmaceutical firms, along with government bodies are introducing iron supplementation programsto combat this medical condition among women workers involved in physical labor.

Concealed symptoms, low supplementation adherence, and lack of program monitoring, on the other hand, are restricting market expansion. Moreover, firms are raising awareness about proper supplement doses, recommending regular visits to clinics, and program monitoring as a priority in order to boost market growth.

Iron Deficiency Anemia Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

Due to cost-effectiveness, abundant supply, and reliability, the tablet form is gaining in popularity in the management and treatment of iron deficiency. This factor is expected to drive the market in the near future.High adoption of tablet dosages in both inpatient as well as outpatient settings is expected to augment the demand for this dosage form in the market.

As there is a possible link between COVID-19 and anemia, major pharmaceutical firms have increased output capacities of drugs as well as other medications. This factor is likely to benefit the growth of the iron deficiency anemia treatment market during the forecast period.

Iron Deficiency Anemia Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Vifor Pharma Management Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pharmacosmos A/S

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

Rockwell Medical, Inc.

Shield Therapeutics plc.

Iron Deficiency Anemia Treatment Market: Segmentation

Drug Type

Ferrous Sulfate

Ferrous Gluconate

Ferrous Fumerate

Ferric Hydroxide

Sodium Ferric Gluconate

Iron Carbohydrates

Dosage Form

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

