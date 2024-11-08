IriusRisk partners with Toreon to deliver bespoke training to extend threat modeling programs within enterprise organizations

- Hybrid Practitioner training to increase an organizations' threat modeling maturity

- Toreon's hands-on training equips teams with the knowledge to threat model and effectively manage risk for their products

- This exclusive training offer with Toreon is specifically to level up threat modeling skills within the IriusRisk platform for medium to large enterprises with global teams

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IriusRisk, the world's leading Open Threat Modeling platform, has announced its partnership with Toreon, a European cybersecurity organization. Together with an exclusive training offer, global customers are able to reach a higher level of threat modeling and risk management maturity, using IriusRisk's Threat Modeling Tool and Toreon's hands-on training framework.

CEO of IriusRisk, Stephen de Vries, added: "This partnership with Toreon exemplifies our joint commitment to empowering enterprises with the knowledge and tools they need to strengthen their security posture. By combining IriusRisk's robust threat modeling platform with Toreon's expert training, we're enabling global teams to not only adopt but truly master the practice of threat modeling. This collaboration ensures organizations can scale their security efforts efficiently and effectively, driving real impact in managing risk at every stage of development."

It is true that one-size doesn't fit all, and this is why the IriusRisk Practitioner Course is flexible and based upon a mixture of self-paced activities as well as interactive labs within a group. This training has been developed by Toreon for different use cases, industries and needs.

"The IriusRisk and Threat Modeling training from Toreon was a game changer. The trainers were experts, answering all our questions in a complex environment. The hands-on sessions and clear, structured approach boosted our team's confidence in using IriusRisk, whether they were beginners or experienced. It's helping us protect the bank and get more from the tool." Maxine McFarlane, Application Security SME, Lloyds Banking Group

The IriusRisk Practitioner course is a hybrid online training designed for developers, architects, product managers, and security professionals. It offers 20 hours of learning, split between self-paced modules and interactive labs over 8 weeks, focusing on advanced threat modeling using IriusRisk and Toreon's whiteboard hacking. Through practical exercises on a cloud-native case study, participants will develop product diagrams, triage threats, and apply techniques like STRIDE.

Sebastien Deleersnyder, CTO of Toreon, stated: "This is a pivotal moment for our industry, as we merge best-in-class training with the most advanced tool to effectively scale threat modeling for our customers. By integrating IriusRisk into our training, we empower development and product teams to embed security into their workflows from the outset, simplifying processes, reducing complexity, and maintaining consistency—even in the fastest-moving environments."

For more information please visit https://www.iriusrisk.com/toreon

About IriusRisk

IriusRisk is the industry's leading threat modeling and secure design solution in Application Security. With enterprise clients including Fortune 500 banks, payments, and technology providers, it empowers security and development teams to ensure applications have security built-in from the start - using its powerful threat modeling platform.

About Toreon

Toreon is a Belgian cyberconsulting company located in Antwerp, with a focus on security strategy and governance. Toreon helps companies assess their security maturity and develop customized roadmaps for improving their security posture. The company also offers CISO as a service, providing clients with ongoing support and expertise. Toreon has expertise in helping product companies institute security-by-design.

Jenna Starmer

Senior Demand Generation Manager

IriusRisk

jstarmer@iriusrisk.com

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.